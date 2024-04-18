Submit Release
Leading PR Firm, Proven Media, Hosts a Press Conference With Distinguished Cannabis Experts at Lucky Leaf Expo, April 26

Featured speaker Jen Randolph Reise is a transactional business attorney and entrepreneur. She is Head of Business and Cannabis Law at North Star Law Group in St. Paul, Minnesota (NorthStarLaw.com), where she advises business owners on formation, equity arrangements, regulatory compliance, and other corporate issues.

Featured speaker Jen Randolph Reise is Head of Business and Cannabis Law at North Star Law Group in St. Paul, Minnesota where she advises business owners on formation, equity arrangements, regulatory compliance, and other corporate issues.

Featured speakers Bob and Erin Walloch of CannaJoyMN will discuss hemp-derived THC, craft beverages, microlicense applicants, educators, and homegrow experts.

Featured speakers Bob and Erin Walloch of CannaJoyMN will discuss hemp-derived THC, craft beverages, microlicense applicants, educators, and homegrow experts.

Featured speaker Drew Emmer is the strategic relationship manager at Boveda, an award-winning supplier of two-way humidity control packs for cannabis, cigars, and other sensitive products.

Featured speaker Author David Paleschuck just released his second book “Cannabis vs Marijuana: Language, Landscape and Context.”

CEO and Founder Kim Prince photo

Kim Prince is the CEO and founder of Proven Media, bringing more than 20 years of B2B and B2C corporate marketing campaigns to the table. She founded the esteemed “Meet the Cannabis Press” events, which brings experts together to discuss best media practices.

The conference will mark the first event at the expo and feature expert voices in the Minnesota market, cannabis law, branding, and more.

This event will be a great way to kick off the expo and set the tone for two days of learning and networking.”
— Kim Prince, Proven Media CEO and founder
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, a leading cannabis marketing communication and public relations firm, today announced that their team will present an informative press conference with cannabis experts at the Lucky Leaf Expo in Minnesota on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. South, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The first event of the Lucky Leaf Expo, the press conference will feature Jen Randolph Reise of North Star Law to discuss topics related to expected sales, tax revenues, legislature, and craft beverages; Bob and Erin Walloch of CannaJoyMN to discuss hemp-derived THC, craft beverages, microlicense applications, and home grower education; Drew Emmer of Boveda, to discuss how his successful Minnesota company serves clients across the world; and David Paleschuck, author of “Cannabis vs Marijuana: Language, Landscape and Context” to discuss reshaping cannabis discourse related to culture, legislation, education, and global perspectives.

Presented by Kim Prince, CEO and founder of Proven Media, and Sadie Thompson, vice president, the press conference is slated for 45 minutes. Each expert will have time to share about their projects and answer questions from the audience.

“We are honored to present this press conference, bringing together some of the brightest minds in cannabis. This event will be a great way to kick off the expo and set the tone for two days of learning and networking,” said Prince.

Following hosting the expo’s first event, the Proven Media team will return at 2:05 p.m. to host their distinguished “Meet the Cannabis Press” panel, featuring expert cannabis journalists and editors Kate Lavin of MJBizDaily, Rachelle Gordon of Greenstate, Charles Warner of Cannabis & Tech Today, and Peter Callaghan of MinnPost.

The Lucky Leaf Expo Minneapolis takes place April 26th-27th at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Spanning two days, the event will utilize two rooms for speakers and panelists and feature a full showroom of exhibitors.

Established in 2009, Proven Media has been named one of the “Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firms” by the NYC Observer and called a “Star Maker” by North Valley Magazine. The firm was founded by Kim Prince, who has been named a “2023 Notable Leader in Cannabis” by Green Market Report and one of the “30 Most Powerful Women in Cannabis” by AZ Big Media. Proven Media is known for its strategic planning and investor communications, press relations, media outreach, brand development, and more. For information, visit provenmedia.com.

About Proven Media
Proven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and public relations firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly traded cannabis companies. Named a Top 5 Most Powerful Cannabis PR Firm by the Observer, and one of the Top PR Companies by the Phoenix Business Journal’s “Book of Lists” among other accolades, the firm specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and conference promotion. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.

Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
sadie@provenmedia.com


