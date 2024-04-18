Leading PR Firm, Proven Media, Hosts a Press Conference With Distinguished Cannabis Experts at Lucky Leaf Expo, April 26
Featured speaker Jen Randolph Reise is Head of Business and Cannabis Law at North Star Law Group in St. Paul, Minnesota where she advises business owners on formation, equity arrangements, regulatory compliance, and other corporate issues.
Featured speakers Bob and Erin Walloch of CannaJoyMN will discuss hemp-derived THC, craft beverages, microlicense applicants, educators, and homegrow experts.
Featured speaker Drew Emmer is the strategic relationship manager at Boveda, an award-winning supplier of two-way humidity control packs for cannabis, cigars, and other sensitive products.
Featured speaker Author David Paleschuck just released his second book “Cannabis vs Marijuana: Language, Landscape and Context.”
The conference will mark the first event at the expo and feature expert voices in the Minnesota market, cannabis law, branding, and more.
The first event of the Lucky Leaf Expo, the press conference will feature Jen Randolph Reise of North Star Law to discuss topics related to expected sales, tax revenues, legislature, and craft beverages; Bob and Erin Walloch of CannaJoyMN to discuss hemp-derived THC, craft beverages, microlicense applications, and home grower education; Drew Emmer of Boveda, to discuss how his successful Minnesota company serves clients across the world; and David Paleschuck, author of “Cannabis vs Marijuana: Language, Landscape and Context” to discuss reshaping cannabis discourse related to culture, legislation, education, and global perspectives.
Presented by Kim Prince, CEO and founder of Proven Media, and Sadie Thompson, vice president, the press conference is slated for 45 minutes. Each expert will have time to share about their projects and answer questions from the audience.
“We are honored to present this press conference, bringing together some of the brightest minds in cannabis. This event will be a great way to kick off the expo and set the tone for two days of learning and networking,” said Prince.
Following hosting the expo’s first event, the Proven Media team will return at 2:05 p.m. to host their distinguished “Meet the Cannabis Press” panel, featuring expert cannabis journalists and editors Kate Lavin of MJBizDaily, Rachelle Gordon of Greenstate, Charles Warner of Cannabis & Tech Today, and Peter Callaghan of MinnPost.
The Lucky Leaf Expo Minneapolis takes place April 26th-27th at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Spanning two days, the event will utilize two rooms for speakers and panelists and feature a full showroom of exhibitors.
Established in 2009, Proven Media has been named one of the “Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firms” by the NYC Observer and called a “Star Maker” by North Valley Magazine. The firm was founded by Kim Prince, who has been named a “2023 Notable Leader in Cannabis” by Green Market Report and one of the “30 Most Powerful Women in Cannabis” by AZ Big Media. Proven Media is known for its strategic planning and investor communications, press relations, media outreach, brand development, and more. For information, visit provenmedia.com.
