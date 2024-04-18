Leading PR Firm, Proven Media, Hosts a Press Conference With Distinguished Cannabis Experts at Lucky Leaf Expo, April 26

Featured speaker Jen Randolph Reise is Head of Business and Cannabis Law at North Star Law Group in St. Paul, Minnesota where she advises business owners on formation, equity arrangements, regulatory compliance, and other corporate issues.

Featured speakers Bob and Erin Walloch of CannaJoyMN will discuss hemp-derived THC, craft beverages, microlicense applicants, educators, and homegrow experts.

Featured speaker Drew Emmer is the strategic relationship manager at Boveda, an award-winning supplier of two-way humidity control packs for cannabis, cigars, and other sensitive products.

Featured speaker Author David Paleschuck just released his second book “Cannabis vs Marijuana: Language, Landscape and Context.”