Truth and Liberty Coalition Awards Banquet Fundraiser To Feature Riley Gaines
Second annual awards banquet is scheduled for Friday, May 3, 2024
Our vision at the Truth and Liberty Coalition is to disciple nations by equipping, uniting, and mobilizing believers in Jesus Christ to stand for truth...”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth & Liberty Coalition (T&L), Inc., a non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado, will hold its annual awards banquet fundraiser on Friday, May 3, 2024, on the campus of Charis Bible College, located at 800 Gospel Truth Way in Woodland Park, Colorado.
— Richard Harris, Executive Director
Riley Gaines, a twelve-time All-American swimmer, will be the keynote speaker for the evening. Known for tying UPenn’s Lia Thomas (a biological male swimmer on the women’s team) at the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, Riley has become a powerful advocate against injustice in women's sports.
Pat Bradley, president of Crisis Aid International, and Joe Kennedy, former assistant coach for the Bremerton, Washington, high school football team, will receive the 2024 Truth & Liberty Coalition Awards. These individuals will be honored at a gala awards banquet hosted by Andrew Wommack, president of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, and Richard Harris, executive director.
The Samuel Adams Award is given to someone who has demonstrated exceptional courage, commitment, and effective leadership to defend the Gospel of Christ and the unalienable right to freedom under God. “Adams was a devout Christian who believed that individual liberty is a gift from God but proclaimed that all people have the duty to obey God’s will in everything,” Harris said.
The 2024 Samuel Adams Award recipient honors Pat Bradley for his incredible work rescuing victims of human trafficking and bringing life-saving relief to the poorest and most vulnerable.
His ministry, Crisis Aid International, is one of the first organizations to show up in no-go zones, visiting countries like South Sudan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, where starvation, disease, and danger are part of everyday life.
“Pat has witnessed the results of the genocide firsthand, and Crisis Aid encourages others that “doing nothing” is not an option,” said Harris. Crisis Aid has provided millions of pounds of food to adults and malnourished children worldwide. They have also helped to rescue thousands of young women from sex trafficking, the youngest being four years of age.
“Crisis Aid is committed to “helping the helpless” with relief efforts locally and globally, equipping those who are beyond the crisis to take responsibility by providing programs that train, inspire, and move them to independent, self-sustaining living,” said Harris.
The goal of the second award, Samuel Whittemore Award for Heroic Christian Citizenship, is to recognize exceptional sacrifice and courage by an everyday believer who stands firm for the truth of the Gospel and our God-given freedom of speech and freedom of religion.
The 2024 Samuel Whittemore Award recipient is Joe Kennedy. In 2008, the Bremerton High School football coach made a promise to God that he would pray and give thanks after each game he coached, regardless of the outcome.
"This commitment to a simple, private act of worship caused him to be stripped of his position as a coach and forced him into lengthy battles against the school he faithfully served. Coach Joe stood his ground until he ultimately prevailed," Harris said.
“Coach Joe secured a huge victory, not just for himself, but for all of us. His fight has had a nationwide impact on public school teachers, employees, and coaches, who are now free to live out their faith in public,” said Harris. Thanks to this win, millions of Americans now have more religious liberty than we have had for the last 60 years.”
“Our vision at the Truth and Liberty Coalition is to disciple nations by equipping, uniting, and mobilizing believers in Jesus Christ to stand for truth in the ‘Seven Mountains of Cultural Influence.’ Those ‘mountains’ are Family, Business, Religion, Arts and Entertainment, Media, Education, and Government,” said Harris.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to: https://truthandliberty.ticketspice.com/truth-liberty-awards-banquet-2024#tickets
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs.
Media Relations
Truth & Liberty Coalition
+1 719-651-5943
email us here