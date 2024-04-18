Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law Launches Getaway Giveaway

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law announces the Getaway Giveaway 2024

Houston Law Firm Offers $1,000 Southwest Airlines Gift Card and More for Getaway Adventures

We're excited to continue our tradition of giving back to the community through the 2024 Getaway Giveaway. Whether it's a dream vacation or a road trip, we hope these prizes help Texans unwind.” — Terry Bryant, Founder and President of Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacations aren’t just for fun; they're essential for your well-being. That's why Houston-based Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is excited to announce the Getaway Giveaway 2024.

Texans now have the chance to win travel gift cards to fuel their vacations or road trip adventures. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 Southwest Airlines gift card to explore a new or favorite destination. Fifteen runners-up will each get a $150 gas gift card to hit the road in style.

Taking a break isn't just about unwinding; it's about boosting your health and happiness. Studies show vacations can reduce stress and enhance overall well-being. Vacations can also provide opportunities to strengthen bonds with family and friends by creating memories and deeper connections.

"At Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law, we believe everyone deserves a chance to relax and create memories," said Terry Bryant, the law firm's Founder and President. “We're excited to continue our tradition of giving back to the community through the 2024 Getaway Giveaway. Whether it's a dream airfare vacation or a road trip adventure, we hope these prizes help Texans unwind and recharge."

Texans looking to relax and refresh shouldn't miss the chance to enter the Getaway Giveaway. Mark your calendars—entries start April 17, 2024. To enter, visit https://terrybryant.com/getaway-giveaway/ and complete the entry form. Entries close at 9 a.m. CDT on May 22, 2024. Winners will be randomly drawn that day and notified via email or phone starting May 23, 2024. Good luck!

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is a Houston-based personal injury law firm handling serious injury and wrongful death claims, including motor vehicle accidents. As a former judge, Terry Bryant is well-known and highly respected in the legal field and uniquely positioned to understand how to get clients the compensation they deserve.

Since 1985, Terry Bryant has secured over $1 billion in gross recoveries for injury victims. For more information about the firm, visit www.terrybryant.com/

