Council of Autism Service Providers Conference Brings Nearly 800 Autism Professionals to Fort Worth, TX
This is CASP’s biggest conference ever. Nearly 800 autism service providers will come together to learn, network, and collaborate on solutions to the field’s biggest challenges.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) will hold its 2024 Conference, April 28 to 30, for nearly 800 people at the Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth, TX. CASP’s event is the only national conference on efficiently administering and operating autism service providers while maintaining clinical excellence.
Featured speakers will include:
• Dr. John Austin, CEO of Reaching Results and author of Results: The Science-Based Approach to Better Productivity, Profitability, and Safety.
• Kaelynn Partlow, lead therapist at Project HOPE and star of Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum.
The event will also include a special rooftop screening of In a Different Key, a true story of love, autism, and the fight to belong by filmmakers Caren Zucker and John Donovan.
“This is CASP’s biggest conference ever,” said Lorri Unumb, chief executive officer of CASP. “Nearly 800 autism service providers will come together to learn, network, and collaborate on solutions to the field’s biggest challenges. It’s an incredible opportunity having this many great minds in one place.”
For those who can’t attend in person, the event is also being livestreamed, making it available to CASP members and others around the world.
CASP’s conference is proudly sponsored by Boost, Utah Behavior Services, Melmark, Amego, and many others.
The Council of Autism Service Providers is a non-profit association of for-profit and not-for-profit agencies serving individuals with autism and other developmental disorders. CASP supports its members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for provider best practices in autism services. CASP member agencies employ more than 80,000 professionals providing services to children and adults with autism across the United States. More information is available casproviders.org.
