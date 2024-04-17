Author Comfort Khumalo Keil to Sign "The Indebted Beneficiary of Countless Second Chances" at LA Times Festival of Books

Comfort Khumalo Keil

Comfort Khumalo Keil, a local author will be signing copies of her new memoir at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this Saturday, April 20th.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA - April 17, 2024 - Comfort Khumalo Keil, a first-time author who has lived an extraordinary life journey from Eswatini to the UK, USA, Canada, and back, will be signing copies of her new memoir "The Indebted Beneficiary of Countless Second Chances" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this Saturday, April 20th.

In her riveting book, Keil shares the unique stories and countless second chances that allowed her to overcome hardship, heartbreak, and personal failures to continually evolve and grow. From dealing with divorce and loss to poverty, abuse, and the struggle to secure residency, Keil's treacherous broken journey is one of resilience, hope and never giving up.

The memoir covers a wide range of subjects designed to motivate, comfort, and inspire readers from all walks of life who are facing difficulties and looking for the courage to persevere. Keil's powerful life lessons underscore that no matter how many times you fall, with faith and determination you can get back up.

Book Signing Details:

Saturday, April 20, 2024

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

LA Times Festival of Books, Booth #986

University of Southern California

University Park Campus

About the Author:

Comfort Khumalo Keil was born in Eswatini, Southern Africa. She is a wife, and mother of three, and her faith and family are most important to her. The Indebted Beneficiary of Countless Second Chances is her first book.

About the LA Times Festival of Books:

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is one of the nation's largest celebrations of books and literary culture. Held annually at the University of Southern California, the free festival hosts hundreds of authors, celebrities, musicians, artists, and emerging storytellers. Over 150,000 people attended weekend-long festivities every year, making it a massive yearly gathering for bibliophiles and culture enthusiasts in Los Angeles.

Members of the media are invited to attend the signing to meet the author and receive a review copy of the book. For more information, please contact