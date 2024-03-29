World Champions Greg Crozier & Karine Joly Breaks Incredible Skydiving World Record

Greg Crozier in “42Way HD Night” World Record. Photo credit: Greg Crozier & Karine Joly Photo Caption: Greg Crozier & Karine Joly “42Way HD Night” World Record 2 Photo Credit: Steve Curtis Photo Caption: Greg Crozier & Karine Joly, Artistic Skydiving World Champions Photo Credit: James Kunze

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Crozier & Karine Joly, world-class skydiving and freeflying athletes, have made history with an incredible achievement in the sky. Known for their passion and skill in artistic skydiving, the athletes have been competing since 2008 and have earned numerous awards and recognition for his talent. Their latest feat is a testament to his dedication and expertise in the sport, solidifying his position as one of the most respected and accomplished skydivers in the world.

Their astonishing accomplishments reached new heights when 42 parachutists achieved an exceptional world first: The first World Record for flying in a large formation in head-down flight. This remarkable feat took place at Skydive Arizona, where two Skyvans aircraft were used. The planes executed a precise formation flight before the release of the 42 skydivers at an altitude of 17,000 feet (5,150 meters). After climbing under oxygen, the daring parachutists free fell while carrying and using pyrotechnic rockets attached to their feet. Groundbreaking accomplishment brought together participants from 11 nations, and it took four valiant attempts to successfully complete the record-setting formation.

This feature marks the couple of Greg Crozier & Karine Joly have 16 world records and 12 Gold medals, adding to their already impressive list of accomplishments since they began competing in 2008.

Their dedication and skill culminated, while marking a decade of hard work and perseverance. As an "ambassador of sport" in 2023, Greg & Karine have undertaken numerous promotional activities worldwide,as a seasoned veteran in the world of skydiving and freeflying. They have been at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of this exhilarating sport. Their competitive track record speaks volumes about their skill and dedication. Photo Caption: Greg Crozier & Karine Joly, Artistic Skydiving World Champions

Greg & Karine, are the world's most accomplished and dedicated ambassadors for the incredible sport of artistic skydiving. With 2 world titles in Freefly,they have elevated the artistry and athleticism of this unique air sport to new heights. However, their true passion lies in using his platform to inspire others and promote skydiving around the globe. Their achievements, experiences, and commitment to growing the sport present countless opportunities for brands, networks, events, and more to align themselves with one of skydiving's most influential figures.

For more information check out Greg’s website: https://gregcrozier.com/en and Greg's Instagram.

For more information check out Karine’s website: https://jolykarine.com/en and Karine’s instagram

