Leon Ndemo received the award from field deputy Ivan Sulic

WHITTIER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, April 13, 2024, Palm Park in Whittier, CA, was the venue for "The Art in Whittier is Prettier" Art Sale, showcasing the exceptional work of local artist Leon "Shades'' Ndemo. The event featured Ndemo's intricate pet portraits commissioned by Whittier's dog lovers, including portraits of Supervisors Janice Hahn and Kathryn Barger. Attendees also had the unique opportunity to witness the creation of the world's most expensive pooper scooper, a high-end product for dog lovers available on Ndemo's website, merchfordoglovers.com.

The event took an unexpected turn when Ivan Sulic, a field deputy from Supervisor Janice Hahn's office, presented Ndemo with a surprise award acknowledging his artistic talent and dedication to the community. Ndemo, who was unaware of the honor, expressed his gratitude, stating, "This is such a huge honor. They just showed up when they found out that I was having a show. It was a huge surprise and an incredible honor."

Janice Kay Hahn, the Supervisor of the Fourth District of Los Angeles County, is a well-known figure in public service. A member of the Democratic Party, she has served as a U.S. Representative from California, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, and an elected representative on the Los Angeles Charter Reform Commission. Her recognition of Ndemo's contributions to the community highlights the artist's significant impact and commitment.

Apart from his artwork, Leon Ndemo is also an accomplished photographer, capturing images of Los Angeles' most prominent lawyers for the LA County government. As he continues to develop the world's most expensive pooper scooper and merchandise for dog lovers, Ndemo remains committed to maintaining Whittier, California, as the home base for his business, ensuring that the city retains this designation as his company grows and thrives.

For more information about Leon "Shades" Ndemo and his innovative products for dog lovers, please visit his website at merchfordoglovers.com.

