Drinkmate Welcomes Mark Buss as Chief Commercial Officer

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate, a leading provider of innovative home carbonation systems, is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Buss as Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created role, Mark reports to the company’s CEO, Douglas Wang. He will principally be leading the Sales, Marketing and Product Development strategies and executions as well as assisting ownership in other functional areas of the company.

With over 30 years of experience in the consumer houseware products industry, Mark brings a wealth of expertise in sales, marketing, operations, and domestic and international business development to Drinkmate. He has a proven track record of driving revenue growth and building successful commercial partnerships in dynamic and competitive markets.

Prior to joining Drinkmate, Mark held various leadership and board level positions at prominent consumer houseware companies including Hamilton Beach, Philips-Saeco, and Govino, where he led successful commercial initiatives and drove business growth across multiple channels. A former board member of SharkNinja and the International Housewares Association, Mark’s deep understanding of housewares market dynamics will enable Drinkmate to capitalize on emerging opportunities and solidify its position as a leader in the global home carbonation industry.

"Mark's extensive experience and strategic vision make him an invaluable addition to our team as we continue to grow and innovate," said Douglas Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Drinkmate. "His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our commercial efforts, expanding our global reach, and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

"I am excited to join Drinkmate and be part of a dynamic team that is committed to revolutionizing the way people enjoy carbonated beverages," said Mark Buss, Chief Commercial Officer of Drinkmate. "I look forward to leveraging my global experience to drive commercial excellence, fostering strategic partnerships, and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Mark's appointment underscores Drinkmate's commitment to attracting top talent and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. With his leadership, Drinkmate is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities, expand its worldwide customer base, and drive sustainable growth in the years to come.

About Drinkmate:

Drinkmate is a pioneer in the beverage carbonation industry, dedicated to providing consumers with innovative solutions that enhance their drinking experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation, Drinkmate has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From cutting-edge beverage carbonation systems to stylish accessories, Drinkmate offers a diverse range of products designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company serves as the global headquarters for the Drinkmate brand with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.us.

