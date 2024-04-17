Margaret Liu Collins Presents A Journey of Faith and Abundance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024
Inks and Bindings Presents A Remarkable Journey of Faith and Triumph At One of This Year’s Most Anticipated Book FestivalYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for an unforgettable literary experience as the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 approaches. This eagerly awaited event, taking place on April 20th and 21st, will bring together book enthusiasts, authors, and celebrities on the vibrant campus of the University of Southern California. With a diverse lineup of panel discussions, book signings, and engaging sessions, the Festival of Books 2024 is a celebration of the written word that you won't want to miss. This year, Inks and Bindings presents Margaret Liu Collins, the esteemed author of "God is Good.”
“God is Good: Revised Second Edition," has captured the hearts of readers worldwide with its profound exploration of the transformational power of faith in everyday life. In a world where God is often portrayed as wrathful and scolding, "God is Good" presents a refreshing perspective, reminding readers that our Heavenly Father is the embodiment of love and kindness, desiring the well-being and happiness of His children.
Born in China during a time of wartime strife, Margaret Liu Collins faced numerous challenges, including being born into a culture that valued males over females. Later, she found herself trapped in a marriage filled with ridicule and abuse, all while caring for her two young children. However, through her unwavering faith and the practice of seeking, recognizing, and heeding God's voice, she discovered the abundance that God offers to all His children.
"God is Good" is a heartfelt testament to Margaret Liu Collins's remarkable journey from hardship to triumph. In her story, readers are encouraged to embrace a life enriched with spirituality, financial abundance, vibrant health, and loving relationships. Collins's experiences serve as a powerful reminder that these blessings are not reserved for a chosen few, but are accessible to anyone who believes in the goodness of God. Her inspiring journey inspires us to have faith and stay positive, knowing that we can tap into our unlimited potential and create a life filled with joy and fulfillment.
As part of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024, Margaret Liu Collins’ book will be displayed at the Inks and Bindings booth located in the Gold Zone at Booth 182. Attendees will be introduced to a meaningful narrative about faith, resilience, and the power of belief.
Inks and Bindings encourages festival attendees to plan their visit accordingly, ensuring they don't miss the sessions and events that resonate with their interests. The festival's schedule can be accessed at https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/schedule/. For more information about the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024, please visit the official website at https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/.
Join us at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 to celebrate the empowering message of "God is Good" and embark on a journey of faith, resilience, and triumph. To know more about Margaret Liu Collins, you can visit her website at https://www.margaretliucollins.com/. Her book is also available on Amazon and other online retailers.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
