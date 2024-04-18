VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC – OTC) Announces Investment in New England Kitchens – Major Milestone
VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)
I am excited to announce a momentous achievement in VizConnect's journey as we reveal our strategic partnership with our acquisition of a 10% ownership stake in New England Kitchens.”PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I am excited to announce a momentous achievement in VizConnect's journey as we reveal our strategic partnership with our acquisition of a 10% ownership stake in New England Kitchens. This collaboration signifies a fundamental expansion of our business services into the home improvement sector. New England Kitchens is renowned for its exceptional service and expansive product range, and we at VizConnect are eager to contribute to their legacy and growth with our innovative business solutions," Stated Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc.
New England Kitchens:
New England Kitchens (“NEK”) has provided white glove service for builders, home flippers, and homeowners for decades. A leader in offering a wide array of kitchen options at competitive prices, NEK was sold in late 2022. Under new ownership, the management Team includes one of Maine’s largest homebuilders and successful real estate developers.
Since acquiring ownership, this group has upgraded New England Kitchen’s office facilities, website, marketing promotional materials, and has hired a full-time sales professional while retaining New England Kitchen’s core staff. New England Kitchens is expected to continue to increase market share with not only its current organic clientele but expand its market share by bringing in new clients.
“We partnered with VizConnect for two fundamental reasons; First off because VizConnect can offer outstanding business resources in support of our continued business growth and secondly, we believe that owning VizConnect shares will prove to be a very valuable asset going forward as it executes upon is Strategic Business Roadmap – We believe in VizConnect’s Vision.”, stated Shannon Croteau, owner of New England Kitchens.
About VizConnect, Inc.:
VizConnect, Inc. specializes in assisting companies with world-class business development consulting services. The company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition, equity building, debt removal, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. The company’s experienced team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing workflow processes through continuous improvement and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.
For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/.
About New England Kitchens, LLC:
New England Kitchens has been providing Maine contractors with quality products and services for over 35 years. As a locally owned and independent company, we take pride in offering superior service and delivering exceptional results for every project we take on. As your local kitchen company of choice, we are dedicated to providing you with a personalized experience from start to finish. We understand the building process and are deeply integrated with builders and developers, allowing us to seamlessly work together to deliver the best possible results for your project. Whether you’re a small custom home builder or a large-scale developer, we have the expertise and resources to handle any project.
For additional information: Please contact Shannon Croteau via email at Design@NewEnglandKitchens.com or via the website https://newenglandkitchens.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement:
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
VizConnect, Inc. Announces Investment in New England Kitchens – Major Milestone
