Traffic Change Scheduled for the Missouri River Bridge Between Fort Pierre and Pierre

For Immediate Release:  Monday, April 15, 2024

Contact:  Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – Weather dependent, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, both lanes of the westbound bridge over the Missouri River between Fort Pierre and Pierre will be closed. All traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes of the existing structure in a two-way traffic configuration. The closure will occur from the U.S. Highway 14/U.S. Highway 83 intersection in Fort Pierre through James Street in Pierre.

During the closure, a 10-foot width restriction will be in place and all over width vehicles will be detoured around the Oahe Dam. The signed detour route will be on S.D. Highway 1806, S.D. Highway 204, and S.D. Highway 1804.

Motorists are reminded to stay alert when entering the work zone and can expect to encounter minor travel delays and equipment adjacent to moving traffic.

The two-way traffic configuration is anticipated to be in place throughout the 2024 construction season. Find additional information about this project at https://pierre-ftpierrebridge.com/.

