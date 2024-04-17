Katherine J. Batsis to Celebrate the Legacy of Dr. Andrew Batsis at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024
Author presents memoir on beloved community figure at upcoming book festival.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, visitors will have the opportunity to engage with Katherine J Batsis, author of “Dr. Andrew Batsis, Husband! Dentist! Kiwanian! Santa Claus?”. Batsis will be present for a book signing event at the Inks and Bindings booth #182, at the Gold Zone, on April 21, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, giving away free signed copies and chatting with booth visitors and festival-goers.
In her debut book, Batsis paints a vivid portrait of her late husband, Dr. Andrew Batsis, who was not only a dedicated dentist and a fervent Kiwanian but also joyfully embraced a Santa Claus persona due to his striking resemblance to the jolly old elf. The memoir traverses through various aspects of Dr. Batsis’ life, reflecting on his professional journey, community service, and personal anecdotes that celebrate his impact on those around him.
“Dr. Andrew Batsis, Husband! Dentist! Kiwanian! Santa Claus?” is structured in three parts: The Memorial Tribute, Personal Reflections Plus, and Kiwanis. It weaves together letters, recipes, and stories that highlight the blend of Greek and American cultures, showcasing how Dr. Batsis enriched the lives of many, from family and friends to patients and community members. His legacy culminated in receiving the Key of Honor from Key Club International, the highest accolade within the organization.
Katherine “Kathi” J Batsis, who has spent 25 years as an Educational Media Specialist in New Jersey and is active in various community service roles, penned this memoir to commemorate her husband’s multifaceted life and enduring influence. Her book only chronicles the life of an admired man that served as an inspiration for active community engagement.
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, taking place on April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California, is the perfect setting for this engaging discussion. The event is expected to draw literary enthusiasts from across the nation, eager to explore a diverse range of books and authors.
For more details about Katherine J Batsis’s appearance and the Festival of Books, please visit the event's official website at https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/. Additional information about the book and the author can be found on Katherine J Batsis’ and Inks and Bindings’ websites.
Interested readers may also purchase the book on Amazon and other global book depositories in eBook, hardcover, and paperback formats.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+ +1 7142495529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other