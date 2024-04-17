Inks and Bindings brings Cleaveland Eason’s “A Sailor's Advice on Life” at the 2024 LA Times Festival of Books
Featured at Booth 182, explore the profound wisdom gleaned from a military veteran's journey through life's seasons in "A Sailor's Advice on Life”.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleveland O. Eason draws from a rich tapestry of experiences, stemming from his upbringing as the son of a decorated US Army First Sergeant to his distinguished career in the US Navy. Rising to the rank of Lieutenant Commander before retiring from active duty with 23 years of honorable service, Eason's military service spanned continents and diverse cultures, shaping his profound understanding of human behavior.
Now, at this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Eason's "A Sailor's Advice on Life" stands as one of the 70 captivating titles curated by Inks and Bindings. The festival, taking place on April 20–21, 2024, is a celebration of literature and culture, drawing book lovers from all over the world. Attendees can explore this book at Booth number 182, situated in the Gold Zone area at the University of Southern California, amidst the vibrant atmosphere of one of the largest book festivals in the country. You may visit the official Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 website.
Beyond his military service, Eason's post-retirement pursuits have allowed him to cultivate connections across various walks of life. His introspective reflections on these interactions form the bedrock of "A Sailor's Advice on Life" offering readers a glimpse into a life dedicated to service. This 96-page book offers readers a profound roadmap to navigate life's tumultuous seas. With wisdom gleaned from a lifetime of experiences, Eason provides a compass for personal growth and fulfillment. This book packs a powerful punch, guiding readers through the metaphor of life’s "four seasons", mirroring emotional, financial, and physical evolution.
"A Sailor's Advice on Life" is a must-read for anyone embarking on a new chapter, seeking fresh perspectives, or striving to overcome life's challenges. Eason's engaging and conversational style makes his advice accessible to readers of all ages, fostering a sense of connection and understanding. To know more about Cleveland you may visit his website at www.asailorsadvice.com.
Cleveland O. Eason's "A Sailor's Advice on Life" goes beyond mere solutions; it prompts readers to engage in critical thinking and meaningful self-reflection. Divided into four key themes—"Phases of Life," "Relationship Needs Accounts," "Steward versus Squander," and "Decision Making 101"—Eason empowers readers to unlock their full potential and discover fulfillment in all aspects of life. Now, readers have the opportunity to explore this book not only on Amazon but also at the Inks and Bindings booth during the two-day event at the 2024 LA Times Festival of Books. For more information on other featured titles that Inks and Bindings will showcase during the festival and to stay updated, visit their website at https://inksandbindings.com/.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
Other