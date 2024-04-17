Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 17, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 17, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:33 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.

Communications Received

Report of the Committee Established Pursuant to House Rule 67

In response to a written request received from Minority Leader Rep. Bryan Cutler,

Minority Whip Rep. Timothy O’Neal and Minority Caucus Chair George Dunbar on

April 17, 2024, that the vote by designation of Representative Kevin Boyle (HD172-

Philadelphia) be verified, the Speaker established a committee to investigate the

verification of Rep. Boyle as provided in House Rule 67.

The Committee was comprised of House Speaker Joanna McClinton, Rep. Tim Briggs –

Majority Member, and Rep. Aaron Kaufer – Minority Member. The Committee met on

April 17, 2024, in the Capitol Office of House Speaker Joanna McClinton to investigate

and determine whether the vote by designation of Rep. Boyle could be verified.

House Rule 66(a) permits a emmber who is not present in the Hall of the House to

designate, inter alia, the Majority or Minority Whip to cast the member’s vote on any

question. Pursuant to the Rule a member desiring to vote by designation through either

Whip shall accomplish the designation by filing an attestation with the Chief Clerk of the

House which identifies either Whip as the member’s designee whenever the member is not

present in the Hall of the House. A member may revoke any such designation by notifying

the Chief Clerk of their desire to do so. A designation shall be effective until it is revoked.

Following investigation, it is the determination of a majority of the members of the Committee

by a vote of 2 members voting in the affirmative and 1 member voting in the negative to make

the following conclusions:

1. Rep. Kevin Boyle expressed his desire to vote by designation through the Majority Whip

when he filed an attestation to do so with the Chief Clerk.

2. Rep. Kevin Boyle has not revoked his filed attestation.

3. As the attestion of Rep. Kevin Boyle to vote by designation through the Majority Whip was

made, filed, and not revoked, it is the conclusion of the Committee that the attestation of

Rep. Kevin Boyle is proper, valid and in effect until such time as it is revoked by Rep. Kevin Boyle.

The Report is made to the House of Representatives this 17th day of April 2024, by the Committee

Committee Established Pursuant to House Rule 67

Motion to Appeal Ruling of the Chair that Rep Kevin Boyle’s designation is valid (Cutler) 102-98 (Ruling of Chair Stands) Rep. Boyle’s Vote challenged (Cutler) Written Request: Minority Leader Bryan Cutler, Minority Whip Rep. Timothy O’Neal, Minority Caucus Chair George Dunbar Committee established to investigate the verification of Rep. Boyle’s vote as provided in House Rule 67 Members of Committee: House Speaker Joanna McClinton, Rep. Tim Briggs – Majority Member, Rep, Aaron Kaufer – Minority Member Committee Established Pursuant to House Rule 67 - Report of Committee with the recommendation that the House find Rep. Boyle’s vote to be properly made (McClinton, Briggs – Kaufer) 2-1 (Vote confirmed) Motion to accept the recommendations from report 102-98 (Recommendations accepted) Motion to Adjourn until April 29 (O’Neal) 98-102 (Motion to Ajourn fails)

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 399 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 400 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2221 Human Services

HB 2222 Transportation

HB 2223 Transportation

HB 2224 Housing And Community Development

HB 2225 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2226 Finance

Bills Recommitted

HB 2084 To Appropriations

HB 2096 To Appropriations

HB 2117 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HR 381 From Labor and Industry to State Government

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 367 From Health as Committed

HR 370 From Health as Committed

HR 395 From Health as Committed

HR 394 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 538 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1633 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2161 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 528 From Finance as Amended

HB 2179 From Finance as Committed

HB 1608 From Health as Amended

HB 2097 From Health as Amended

HB 2012 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2206 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2153 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 2207 From Labor and Industry as Amended

Motion to Object to Labor and Industrty Committee Report (R. Mackenzie) 102-99 (Committee Report properly reported)

SB 945 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 416

HB 1172

HB 1463

HB 2104

HB 2200

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 300 A Resolution designating the month of April 2024 as "Pennsylvania 8-1-1 Safe Digging Month." 196-4 HR 346 A Resolution authorizing the sale of property known as the former Philipsburg Elementary School located at 740-750 Orchard Street in the Borough of California, Washington County. (This is a State System of Higher Education Property Request where final action on this request must occur within 30 calendar days following its date of transmittal to the General Assembly, excluding days on which either house is not in session because of an adjournment of more than 10 days to a day certain, or the request is deemed approved.) 105-95 HR 349 A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2024 as "Retinal Blindness Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 199-1 HR 369 A Resolution recognizing the week of April 15 through 21, 2024, as "National Osteopathic Medicine Week" in Pennsylvania. 199-1 HR 374 A Resolution recognizing the week of April 6 through 12, 2024, as "Week of the Young Child" in Pennsylvania. 102-98 HR 376 A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2024 as "National Poetry Month" in Pennsylvania. 196-4 HR 377 A Resolution recognizing the week of April 14 through 20, 2024, as "Public Safety Telecommunicators Week" in Pennsylvania. 199-1 HR 380 A Resolution recognizing the week of April 15 through 19, 2024, as "National Work Zone Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania. 200-0

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, April 29, 2024 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.