Nominations Open for 2024 Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest
Retailers, suppliers can submit their choice for the best convenience-store products in foodservice, tobacco, technology, moreUNITED STATES , April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSP is now accepting nominations for its 21st annual Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest (BNPC). The BNPC honors today’s top innovations and tomorrow’s solutions, focusing on the most innovative and inspiring product launches from the past year in the convenience-store industry.
Through May 30, CSP is asking retailers and suppliers to submit their nominations for best new products across several key convenience-store categories from foodservice to technology to tobacco. Up to five submissions per person can be made by visiting here. Each nomination must be for a different product.
After nominations are collected, finalists will be determined by the number of votes they received, along with CSP editors and staff, and then retailers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites. The finalists with the most retailer votes will receive a Best New Product Award.
Click here to submit your nominations.
Click here to view last year’s winners.
Eligible submissions include products available in convenience-store formats between March 1, 2023, and March 1, 2024, and should show product innovation or groundbreaking advancement. Winners of the BNPC will be announced during the NACS Show, Oct. 7-10, in Las Vegas, and featured in the October issue of CSP magazine.
