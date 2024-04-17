Nominations Open for 2024 Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest

Retailers, suppliers can submit their choice for the best convenience-store products in foodservice, tobacco, technology, more

UNITED STATES , April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSP is now accepting nominations for its 21st annual Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest (BNPC). The BNPC honors today’s top innovations and tomorrow’s solutions, focusing on the most innovative and inspiring product launches from the past year in the convenience-store industry.

Through May 30, CSP is asking retailers and suppliers to submit their nominations for best new products across several key convenience-store categories from foodservice to technology to tobacco. Up to five submissions per person can be made by visiting here. Each nomination must be for a different product.

After nominations are collected, finalists will be determined by the number of votes they received, along with CSP editors and staff, and then retailers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites. The finalists with the most retailer votes will receive a Best New Product Award.

Click here to submit your nominations.

Click here to view last year’s winners.

Eligible submissions include products available in convenience-store formats between March 1, 2023, and March 1, 2024, and should show product innovation or groundbreaking advancement. Winners of the BNPC will be announced during the NACS Show, Oct. 7-10, in Las Vegas, and featured in the October issue of CSP magazine.

Abbey Lewis
CSP
abigail.lewis@informa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Nominations Open for 2024 Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest

Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Abbey Lewis
CSP
Company/Organization
Informa Connect
605 Third Avenue, 22nd Floor
New York, New York, 10158
United States
+1 212-520-2700
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round. Learn more at www.informaconnect.com.

Visit Informa Connect

More From This Author
Nominations Open for 2024 Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest
Technomic names Patrick Noone as new president, Alanna Young promoted to COO, Informa Connect
Driven by rising prices and an upswing in openings, Top 500 chain restaurant sales grew by 7.8% in 2023, per Technomic
View All Stories From This Author