Amplifying Digital Presence in the Construction Industry - April 18, 2024
Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for the construction and building industrySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
This week's top video features a recap by Ponts Jacques Cartier of the original Champlain Bridge's deconstruction in Montreal. The project, executed by Nouvel Horizon Saint-Laurent G.P.—a consortium of Pomerleau Inc. and Delsan-A.I.M. Environmental Services—meticulously planned to minimize environmental and public impact, repurposing materials from the dismantled structure. With 56 spans, 53 piers, and 53 pier footings removed, the project finished two months early and on budget at $225.7 million, absorbing $4.9 million in COVID-19 related costs. The bridge's removal paves the way for the Héritage Champlain project on the newly available land.
This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:
• ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 53
• Polk Mechanical Transforms Adoption of BIM in the Field with OpenSpace BIM+
• Invest in Your People
• What You Should Know About Construction Project Management
• MLITSD Compliance Initiatives 2024-2025: Focus Areas and Dates
• Standard for Press Connections – IAPMO/ANSI/CAN Z1117-2022
• Why Your Building Must Be Accessible
• Are you ready for the Australia’s biggest festival of construction of the year?
• Augmented Reality, QR Codes, and Custom Issue Statuses – Explore the Newest Revizto Features
• RONA among Canada’s Greenest Employers in 2024
• CIP, CSLA and RAIC Announce Winners of 2024 National Urban Design Awards
• The RAIC Announces the 2024 Annual Award Recipients
• Webinar: Carbon Goals – Start Now, It’s Easier Than You Think
• Industry calls for meaningful investment as housing takes centre stage in Budget 2024
• Introducing Canada’s first Indigenous real estate advisory and governance practice
• Understanding and Preventing Chronic Dehydration in the Workplace
• Advancing the Dawson City Recreation Centre Project: New Procurement Method
• Meet the 2024-2025 ACI Foundation Fellowship and Scholarship Winners
• Canadian housing starts decrease 7% in March
• Trudeau Budget Ignores Lessons of the Alberta Advantage: ICBA
• The Impact of Tax Fraud in Construction: What Canadians Should Know
• Sean Penn Appointed New CEO at Chandos Construction
