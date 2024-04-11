Amplifying Digital Presence in the Construction Industry - April 11, 2024
Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for the construction and building industrySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
This week's highlighted video, brought to you by Interesting Engineering, delves into the 3D construction process of The Wave House in Heidelberg, Germany. Standing as Europe’s largest 3D-printed building, The Wave House revolutionizes the conventional data center concept. Its iconic wave-like facade exemplifies innovative construction technology and sustainable design principles, reshaping architectural norms. The project was designed by SSV and Mense Korte, and constructed by Peri 3D Construction for developer KrausGruppe. The Wave House was built by just two workers and one giant robot in 140 hours.
This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:
• ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 52
• Cupix Announces New Seamless Integration with Revizto to Elevate Construction Project Management
• OpenSpace BIM+: FAQs About our New Package of 3D Tools
• We must help them with their lives, not just their careers
• FAQs about the new silica regulation in Quebec
• ERP vs CRM: Know the Difference
• AEM Invites Nominations for its 2024 Hall of Fame
• World of Asphalt & AGG1 2024 Break Attendance Records
• Sydney Build 2024: New Features, Top Speakers, and Government Hubs
• The Construction Career that Almost Didn't Happen Part 1
• The Smart Leak Detection Opportunity
• Building a Strong Foundation: Prioritizing Mental Health in Construction
• Regina Urgent Care Centre Construction Completed
• Construction Safety Week Celebrates 10th Anniversary in May
• Ontario Expanding Mass Timber Construction up to 18 Storeys
• RBC Report: Tackling the Housing Crisis in Canada with new Immigrants
• Join CBHCC Code Development Committees for 2030 Codes
• Canada’s Building Permits Surge in February, Reaching $11.8 Billion
• NSC Releases New Report on Safety Hazards in Crane Industry
• Sydney Build 2024: New Features, Top Speakers, and Government Hubs
Stay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube