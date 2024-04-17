U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hosts Ukraine Partnership Forum, Harnessing U.S. Public-Private Sector Support for Ukraine’s Recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today — in partnership with the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, and USAID—the U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted the second U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum. The Forum convened top business executives, government officials, and thought leaders to explore avenues to help Ukraine recover and rebuild as the country stabilizes its economy and lays the foundation for revitalization and modernization. The Forum featured the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Restoration of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, and Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark, among other government and business leaders.

“We have lost a lot, but we can also regain much if our reconstruction is accompanied by modernization and renewal,” said Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal. “The reconstruction of Ukraine will be the most extensive international project since World War Two. And for this we are creating all the necessary conditions: we are implementing reforms that create a favorable investment climate. This includes regulation, digitization, bureaucratization, and public-private partnership.”

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Raimondo said, “Ukraine's freedom isn't just important to them. It's not just as they deserve it as a sovereign nation, but their freedom is crucial to global security and prosperity. And it matters to the United States and to our business community. And so for that reason, it is past time, high time that Congress takes action and ensures that they prove that much needed aid for Ukraine.” ​

SPEC Pritzker said, “The U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum is a chance to re-anchor ourselves in Ukraine’s authentic right to win the war with Russia and take its place as a prosperous, independent, open country, integrated into Euro-Atlantic institutions and global markets.”

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark said, “After launching the Ukraine Business Initiative at the first U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum last year, the Chamber has advocated for reforms key to building a better business environment in Ukraine, and remains committed to providing our members the opportunity to offer their expertise as Ukraine lays the foundation for a peaceful, prosperous future. The Chamber also has urged Congress to pass an aid package allowing Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression and stabilize its economy. We always knew this would be an enormous undertaking—but every day is critical, because victory for Ukraine represents a victory for democracy and democratic values and is in our national and economic security interest.”

The 2024 Ukraine Partnership Forum builds on the Chamber’s work supporting the engagement of the private sector in Ukraine, including launching the Ukraine Business Initiative, a platform for companies to engage with U.S., Ukrainian, and European policymakers to help Ukraine rebuild. The Chamber team also met with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv last December, participated in the Ukrainian Recovery Conference in London last year, and will participate in this year’s Recovery Conference in Berlin. Throughout this advocacy and engagement, the U.S. Chamber remains steadfast in securing continued U.S. support for Ukraine’s recovery and ensuring that U.S. policymakers understand the opportunities and challenges for the private sector as well as the importance of close partnership in achieving our shared goals.