Clayton State University is the Site for a Panel Discussion about Victim Services

ATLANTA - How would you find help if you fall victim to a crime? An answer can be found by attending the panel discussion, “FROM SURVIVING TO THRIVING: How to Find Help After a Crime,” sponsored by the Georgia Office of Victim Services (GOVS).

The discussion, being held to mark National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), will occur Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Clayton State East: 5823 Trammell Road, Morrow, Georgia, 30260. The event begins at 11 a.m.

NCVRW is from April 21 to April 27, 2024. This year’s theme is, “HOW WOULD YOU HELP? Options, Services, and Hope for Crime Victims.”

Rita Rocker, Director of GOVS, says identifying victim services and empowering providers to assist victims are the goals of the panel discussion at Clayton State University.

“Victims not only should be able to survive the crime but should be allowed and able to thrive and move well beyond the victimization that has occurred. Our panel will detail the many services available in Georgia,” says Rocker. “We look forward to assisting crime victims,” she adds.

The Georgia Office of Victim Services is a division of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles and represents the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

GOVS will also host a “Pop-Up Informational Table” at the University of West Georgia on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Check out these other scheduled events for the week in Georgia:

Sunday, April 21

CVAC 34th Annual Homicide Victim Memorial, Decatur First Baptist Church

Monday, April 22

GOVS Pop-Up Informational Table, University of West Georgia

CJCC National Crime Victims’ Rights Ceremony, Columbus, Georgia

Tuesday, April 23

Panel Discussion at Clayton State University

Wednesday, April 24

CJCC National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Ceremony, Albany, Georgia

Thursday, April 25

Towaliga Judicial Circuit Training on Trauma, Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC)

C.H.O.I.C.E.S. Mobile Food Pantry w/ Atlanta Braves

Friday, April 26

CJCC National Crime Victims' Rights Week Ceremony, Clarkesville, Georgia

Saturday, April 27

Fulton County National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Self-Care Fair

Community Day of Love; Clayton County District Attorney's Office

Sunday, April 28

Stone Mountain Lithonia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Virtual Domestic Violence Awareness Event

For more information contact the Georgia Office of Victim Services at 404-651-6668 or [email protected].

For more information about the State Board of Pardons and Paroles visit www.pap.georgia.gov.