MAINE'S SINGLE AREA CODE EXTENDED ANOTHER YEAR

April 17, 2024

Hallowell, Maine-A semi-annual review of area code exhaust dates by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) shows Maine's single area code has gained another year before its predicted exhaust date.

While Maine currently uses only about 38 percent of telephone numbering, the 207 Area Code has been in danger of exhaustion due to previous distribution practices that unnecessarily tie up large blocks of numbers without fully utilizing those blocks. The Commission has worked to address some of these issues, which has resulted in yet another extension of Maines single area code.

"We are pleased that the life of Maines 207 area code has been extended again," said Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. As these efforts continue, we will keep Mainers posted on the progress that has been made.

The Commission has been monitoring the status of the 207 area code closely for several years as the number of service providers in Maine has been increasing significantly along with the volume of numbering requests. In January 2021, the predicted exhaust date was 2025. It has since been extended to 2033, a total of more than eight additional years.

Maine is one of only 11 states that still has only one area code, but the entire country is impacted by limited numbering resources and the entire North American Numbering system could run out of area codes between 2047 and 2053 according to the latest estimates. Should that happen, current phone systems that utilize the standard 10-digit telephone number would need to be re-programmed to a 12-digit number, which could cost up to $270 billion by some FCC estimates. By taking innovative steps to preserve the 207 area code, Maine is leading the way in reforming numbering practices nationwide.

The next update from NANPA on area code exhaust dates will be October 2024. The NANPA number exhaustion and prediction reports can be found at https://nationalnanpa.com/reports/reports_npa.html.

