MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION JOINS REGIONAL PARTNERS IN SELECTING NEW CLEAN ENERGY PROJECTS

December 18, 2025

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) today announced that Maine has joined Connecticut and other New England state partners in selecting new clean energy resources through a collaborative, multi-state competitive solicitation. The effort will result in approximately 170 megawatts (MW) of new solar generation region-wide, including approximately 51 MW of solar capacity located in Maine.

The selections were made in coordination with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, and Green Mountain Power in Vermont. The projects were chosen through a competitive bidding process designed to secure clean, affordable, and reliable zero-carbon energy resources for the region.

"These selections reflect the value of states working together to strengthen the regional electric system while advancing clean energy goals," said Philip L. Bartlett II, Chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission. By coordinating across New England, we are able to attract high-quality projects, take advantage of time-limited federal clean energy tax incentives, and improve reliability for Maine and the region as a whole.

The solicitation was conducted on an accelerated schedule and focused on advanced-stage projects capable of moving forward quickly, allowing participating states to capture available federal clean energy tax incentives before they expire. The process was led by Connecticut DEEP and carried out in close coordination with Massachusetts and Vermont to leverage regional scale, share costs among participating states, and enhance system-wide reliability benefits.

The selected projects are expected to be online by the end of 2030.

The solar projects were selected in response to a September 10, 2025 Request for Proposals (RFP) issued by Connecticut DEEP seeking clean, affordable, and reliable options to grow the region's energy supply. The RFP targeted zero-carbon resources that could strengthen the regional electric system while supporting long-term energy and climate objectives.

In Maine, the five awarded solar projects are expected to provide approximately 51 MW of new electricity generation, contributing to the states renewable energy portfolio while supporting regional energy diversity and resilience.

Additional details regarding individual projects, contracting, and next steps will be addressed as developers advance through required regulatory and permitting processes.

