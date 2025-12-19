MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION AND TRANSMISSION PROJECTS TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF RENEWABLE ENERGY IN NORTHERN MAINE

Hallowell, Maine-The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) in Docket No. 2025-00361 today seeking proposals for renewable energy generation and associated transmission projects pursuant to the Northern Maine Renewable Energy Development Program.

The RFP is intended to advance the development of renewable energy resources in northern Maine while supporting Maine's energy, economic development, and electric system reliability goals. The program is designed to encourage investment in renewable generation and the transmission infrastructure needed to deliver power from northern Maine to Maine consumers and regional markets.

"This RFP builds on prior stakeholder input and regional transmission planning to move renewable energy projects in northern Maine from concept to reality," said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. It reflects a careful, disciplined approach to developing both generation and transmission in a way that serves the public interest.

As part of its work in Docket No. 2024-00099, the Commission previously issued two Requests for Information (RFI) to gather input from stakeholders on project concepts, technologies, development timelines, interconnection and transmission considerations, costs, and potential benefits to Maine ratepayers.

Under the RFP, the Commission seeks proposals for the sale of energy and renewable energy credits (RECs) from one or more renewable generation facilities located in northern Maine, together with the transmission facilities necessary to deliver that energy to the regional grid.

The Commission is working with four other New England states to integrate northern Maine resources into the broader regional grid efficiently, while aiming to maximize benefits for ratepayers by coordinating cost allocation, interconnection standards, and project across the region.

Proposals submitted in response to the RFP will be evaluated consistent with statutory requirements and Commission rules, including considerations of cost-effectiveness, benefits to Maine ratepayers, system reliability, and consistency with state energy policy objectives. The Commission will place particular emphasis on joint proposals that provide the lowest cost, while also considering reliability, feasibility, and overall benefits to Maine ratepayers. Proposals are due February 27, 2026.

The transmission facilities proposed under the RFP must interconnect with the ISO New England system at the northern terminus of facilities constructed pursuant to ISO New Englands Long-Term Transmission Planning solicitation. The transmission component must be capable of connecting at least 1,200 megawatts (MW) of renewable resources in northern Maine to the ISO New England system.

The RFP will available on the Commissions website under Docket# 2025-00361.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, and gas safety programs. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

