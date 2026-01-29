MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO HOLD PUBLIC WITNESS HEARING IN MADISON ELECTRIC WORKS DISTRIBUTION RATE CASE

January 29, 2026

Hallowell, Maine -The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) will hold a public witness hearing to receive public comment on a request by Madison Electric Works for approval of a distribution rate change, pursuant to 35-A M.R.S. 307.

The public witness hearing will be held:

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 5:00 p.m. Old Point Avenue Meeting Room 102 Old Point Ave. Madison, ME 04950

The proceeding is Docket No. 2025-00356.

On December 15, 2025, Madison Electric Works filed a request with the Commission seeking approval of a distribution rate increase. If the request is granted, a typical residential customer using approximately 709 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month would see an increase of about $17 per month in delivery rates. The requested change represents an increase of approximately 9.5 percent in the total bill for a typical residential customer.

Members of the public who are not parties to the case may present testimony or comments to the Commission on any issue in the proceeding. Participation may be in person or via remote attendance.

A sign language interpreter will be available at the hearing. Anyone wishing to participate remotely must register in advance by emailing pucpublichearing@maine.gov to receive the virtual participation link no later than noon Monday, February 2, 2026.

All public documents in the case are available on the Commission's Online Case Management System. Please reference Case #2025-00356. Public comments may also be filed in the Commissions Case Management System.

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov