Dr. Robert Groysman MD Champions Innovative Combination Therapy for Long COVID Management
Dr. Groysman pioneers EAT & SGB combo for Long COVID, stimulating immune & nervous systems. A potential breakthrough in treatment.IRVING, TEXAS, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative strides in the fight against Long COVID are being made by Dr. Robert Groysman, MD of Covidinstitute.org, who has developed a combination therapy including, a promising therapeutic approach called Epipharyngeal Abrasive Therapy (EAT), used in conjunction with Stellate Ganglion Procedure (SGB). This dual therapy offers a groundbreaking potential for managing the complex symptoms associated with Long COVID and dysautonomia.
Introduction to Epipharyngeal Abrasive Therapy (EAT)
This procedure was developed and available in Japan since the 1960’s, and has recently been successfully trialed in Long Covid patients1. Under the pioneering leadership of Dr. Groysman, EAT has been formulated as a procedure that involves causing a controlled abrasion in the epipharynx to stimulate an enhanced immune response. This novel method is designed to potentially accelerate recovery from viral infections and autoimmune conditions prevalent in Long COVID sufferers.
Historical Context and Mechanism of EAT
Drawing from traditional practices that utilize minor injuries to boost the body's immune defense, EAT's concept is modernized and refined by Dr. Groysman to target specific post-viral syndromes. The therapy induces a mild inflammatory reaction, believed to activate the body's immune capabilities, which is crucial for patients with deregulated immune systems.
Integration with Stellate Ganglion Procedure(SGB)
Stellate Ganglion Procedure, a procedure that involves the injection of an anesthetic into a nerve cluster in the neck, has been identified by Dr. Groysman as a complementary treatment to EAT. SGB is known for its efficacy in modulating the autonomic nervous system, providing relief from dysautonomia symptoms prevalent in Long COVID cases. The combination of EAT and SGB presents a multifaceted approach by targeting both the immune and nervous systems, potentially enhancing treatment outcomes. “We would be the first ever to combine these for long covid. I am very hopeful that combing these 2 procedures together will be a potential cure for long covid”, said Dr. Groysman.
Current Availability and Future Prospects
Although EAT is less commonly practiced in the United States, Dr. Groysman is actively involved in clinical studies and advocacy to increase access to this treatment. The combination of EAT and SGB is under continuous evaluation to establish a robust body of evidence that will support its wider adoption in clinical settings across the country as a potential treatment for Long Covid.
Conclusion
Dr. Groysman's dedication to the development and research of Epipharyngeal Abrasive Therapy, in conjunction with Stellate Ganglion Procedure, underscores an innovative direction in Long COVID therapy. His work aims to provide a comprehensive solution that addresses the complex, intertwined symptoms of Long COVID and dysautonomia, offering renewed hope and improved quality of life for affected individuals.
For further details on Dr. Groysman’s research or to arrange an interview regarding this promising combination therapy, please contact:
Dawn Benford, LVN, info@covidinstitute.org
References:
1. Epipharyngeal Abrasive Therapy (EAT) Has Potential as a Novel Method for Long COVID Treatment https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/14/5/907
Dawn Benford
Covidinstitute.org
+1 972-768-6917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube