Thủ Đức city seeks investment in 11 PPP projects

HCM CITY, VIETNAM, April 17 - Authorities of Thủ Đức city, HCM City, held a conference on April 17 to draw investment in 11 public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the fields of education, culture and sports, with a total capital of over VNĐ2 trillion (US$83.3 million).

Among them, three projects have been approved for investment by the HCM City People's Council, involving the construction of international standard schools in the new Thủ Thiêm urban area, with a combined capital of about VNĐ418 billion, said Director of Thủ Đức city’s Investment and Trade Promotion Centre Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Nga.

The remaining works, which fall under the fields of education, culture and sports, represent a total capital of over VNĐ1.6 trillion. They have been submitted to the HCM City People's Committee for consideration.

Vice Chairman of the Thủ Đức People’s Committee Mai Hữu Quyết committed full support to firms throughout the implementation process, assuring that the city will actively address any challenges that may arise, ensuring the timely completion of these projects.

The conference was also meant to actualise the National Assembly’s Resolution on piloting distinct mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, including Thủ Đức. - VNS