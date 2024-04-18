Symphonic Distribution Launches ‘El Sabor del Audio’ Podcast Highlighting Latin Audio Engineers and Producers
It’s important to shine a light on the Latin community members who sit on the other side of the boards, engineering and producing tracks for the best artists in the business.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symphonic Distribution, a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, has launched the new Spanish-language podcast “El Sabor del Audio.” Produced and recorded in Bogotá, Colombia and hosted by sound engineer Francesca Aldana, the series highlights Latin audio engineers and producers, offering a unique behind-the-scenes look at the world of sound production in the music industry. Topics covered include vocal production, sound for film and television, live sound, ghost producing, and record label management.
Each episode will feature interviews with distinguished sound engineers and producers, each standing out in a specific area of sound engineering and production. The first episode, released on April 10, spotlights guest Juan José Salazar, a musician, sound engineer, and music producer who specializes in musical composition for audiovisual media and artist production. He has created music for global platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Discovery Networks, BBC, Telemundo, and Disney.
Future guests will include:
• Carolina Salinas (Calina): A renowned composer and vocal producer known for her work with artists such as Danna Paola, Aitana, RBD, Carlos Vives, and others. He played a crucial role on Vives' Grammy-nominated album "Cumbiana II" and has contributed to chart-topping television shows and movies.
• YOGEV: An emerging talent in the Latin electronic music scene who has gained recognition as an independent artist and ghost producer. His achievements include a featured remix at the Billboard Latin Showcase and participation in major music events.
• Alejandra Bernal: A sound engineer from Bogotá who has enhanced her skills through international mentorship and has worked with renowned orchestras and groups such as the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia and Grupo Niche, contributing to her Grammy-winning project.
• Juan Pablo Piedrahita Mancipe (Pablo Matices): A professional musician and sound engineer who has been involved with many important labels and musical artists. In 2023, she focused on developing her label, working with emerging female pop artists.
“It’s important to shine a light on the Latin community members who sit on the other side of the boards, engineering and producing tracks for the best artists in the business,” said Jorge Brea, Founder and CEO of Symphonic. “Our new podcast, ‘El Sabor del Audio,’ does exactly that, spotlighting world-renowned Latin audio engineers and producers and showing listeners that they can pursue this music industry path themselves.”
The “El Sabor del Audio” podcast is available in video on YouTube and audio on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Deezer. For more information and links to listen to the podcast, visit http://symphonic.com/el-sabor-del-audio-podcast.
About Symphonic
Symphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.” Headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Nashville, TN, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Ireland, and Africa.
Symphonic’s current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Tokischa, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi’erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, CloZee, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others.
