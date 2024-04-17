Thermal Engineering International’s Joplin Facility Earns SHARP Award for Workplace Safety Excellence

Jefferson City, MO – The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations announced today that Thermal Engineering International’s (TEi) Joplin manufacturing facility has been awarded the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) designation. The SHARP program recognizes small businesses with exemplary safety and health management systems.

“This recognition is a tremendous honor for our Joplin team,” said Ken Murakoshi, President and CEO at Thermal Engineering International. “Their commitment to safety is paramount, and achieving SHARP status reflects their dedication to creating a work environment that prioritizes the well-being of our team.”

To qualify for SHARP, TEi’s Joplin facility underwent a comprehensive review by the Missouri Department of Labor. This evaluation included a workplace hazard assessment, a review of the company’s safety and health program, and a demonstration of worker involvement in safety initiatives. By meeting these rigorous standards, TEi has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to fostering a safe and healthy work environment.

“SHARP certification signifies a company’s proactive approach to workplace safety,” said Anna Hui, Director of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. “TEi’s Joplin facility serves as a model for other businesses in the state, and we commend their dedication to worker safety.”

