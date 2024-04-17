April 17, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2024, has been canceled.

______________________________

La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.

Director of Legal Services Executive Secretary to the Board