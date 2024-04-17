St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant x 4
CASE#: 24A4002871
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/17/2024 at approximately 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pike Hill Road, Corinth, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant x 4
ACCUSED: Christopher Kirk
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were conducting a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive at their place of employment for the past several days. Over the course of the investigation, Troopers encountered Christopher Kirk (49) who had four active warrants for his arrest. Kirk was taken into custody and transported to the Orange County Courthouse in Chelsea to answer the charges of:
Fentanyl Trafficking
Possession of Depressant/Stimulant/Narcotic x 2
Violation of Conditions of Release x 2
DUI-Drug
Vehicle Operation - License Suspended x 2
Vehicle Operation - Reckless or Gross Negligence x 2
False Information to Law Enforcement to Implicate Another x 2
Kirk was arraigned and subsequently released by the court with a $1,000 Appearance Bond and updated Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/17/2024 at 1300 hours
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: $1,000 appearance bond
MUG SHOT: Not available
