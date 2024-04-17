Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant x 4

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4002871

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/17/2024 at approximately 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pike Hill Road, Corinth, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant x 4

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Kirk                                               

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were conducting a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive at their place of employment for the past several days.  Over the course of the investigation, Troopers encountered Christopher Kirk (49) who had four active warrants for his arrest.  Kirk was taken into custody and transported to the Orange County Courthouse in Chelsea to answer the charges of:

 

Fentanyl Trafficking

Possession of Depressant/Stimulant/Narcotic x 2

Violation of Conditions of Release x 2

DUI-Drug

Vehicle Operation - License Suspended x 2

Vehicle Operation - Reckless or Gross Negligence x 2

False Information to Law Enforcement to Implicate Another x 2

 

Kirk was arraigned and subsequently released by the court with a $1,000 Appearance Bond and updated Conditions of Release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/17/2024 at 1300 hours           

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: $1,000 appearance bond

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

Email: evan.johnson@vermont.gov

 

 

