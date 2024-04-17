April 17 - Russ Andrews Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, April 17, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Russ Andrews, Republican candidate for United States House of Representatives in District 3, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 25, 2024 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for United States House of Representatives are required to collect 1,500 signatures (or 10% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Russ Andrews submitted 2,224 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,500-signature threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted: 3,931

Number of entries rejected: 1,707

Number of entries accepted: 2,224

Number of valid signatures required: 1,500

Complete statement of sufficiency (PDF)

2024 State Primary petitioning candidates

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.