Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill: AFFF Update

Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Dyches, Deputy Operations Officer for Facilities, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) explains spill containment procedures to an official from the Environmental Protection Agency at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), April 5, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

For more information about NCTF-RH, visit navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil or download the mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store. For imagery, video and other digital media please visit our DVIDS site here: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NCTF-RH.
 

Distribution channels: Military Industry


