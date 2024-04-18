Lumate Launches Specialized OCD Treatment: Experts in Evidence-Based OCD Treatment from Industry Leaders in the Field
Lumate Health - Transforming Adolescent & Young Adult Mental Health with Evidence-Based OCD Treatment
I have dedicated my career to researching and testing the most effective treatment approaches for OCD and am encouraged by what we can do at Lumate to provide greater access to this valuable resource.”UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumate Health has added specialized OCD therapy to complement its comprehensive treatment of anxiety in teens and young adults. Dr. John Piacentini, one of Lumate’s Founders and a Strategic Advisor, built the OCD treatment protocols based on his best-selling OCD treatment manual which has sold thousands of copies worldwide. John has spent over thirty years as a professor of child and adolescent psychiatry developing this evidence-based care through his leadership of one of the largest and most well-respected OCD treatment programs in the country. Dr. Piacentini states, “I have dedicated my career to researching and testing the most effective treatment approaches for OCD and I am so encouraged by what we can do at Lumate to provide greater access to this valuable resource.”
— Dr. John Piacentini
Lumate’s treatment program also benefits from extensive collaboration with other experts in the field, and utilizes the latest research-backed interventions for OCD and related disorders. Lumate’s clinicians are specialized in OCD and have a deep understanding of how the disorder manifests in young people. The treatment includes Exposure & Response Prevention (ERP) and education and support for family members to ensure the best outcomes and long-term success.
Lumate focuses on the entire individual and makes treatment more accessible at a high level with its state-of-the-art digital tools. Lumate not only focuses on symptom management, but also on improving overall well-being. Lumate’s treatment goals are based on patient priorities, not just symptom change. Lumate’s proprietary patient-engagement platform, LumaCare, makes it easy for patients and clinicians to collaborate, supports patient progress between sessions, and extends support after treatment through self-care resources.
Through Lumate Academy, Lumate’s training and knowledge platform, Lumate therapists receive advanced training in ERP for youth and young adults with OCD. This training centers on experiential, hands-on learning and includes weekly expert supervision and case consultation from industry leaders at the forefront of research and evidence-based care. In addition, Lumate therapists have access to a robust, multi-modal resource library for on-demand learning between supervision sessions.
“The comprehensive training that I have received at Lumate has enabled me to provide the highest quality care to teens and young adults seeking relief from the challenges of OCD. I look forward to using the effective therapy skills Lumate has helped me develop to make a positive impact in the lives of many more youth with OCD,” states Ana Scali, a licensed Lumate Clinician. Lumate currently sees patients in the New York Tri State area, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, and California. Lumate accepts insurance in some states and has both in-person and teletherapy options.
Essa Naser
Lumate Health Inc.
+1 800-402-8768
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Lumate Health - Expert Treatment for Anxiety & OCD in Teens & Young Adults