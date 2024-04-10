Lumate Health Launches in California: Expert CBT for Anxiety and OCD in Teens and Young Adults (12-25)
Anxiety is the most common mental health concern youth experience. About 3 in 10 youth meet criteria for an anxiety disorder by 18, and rates are on the rise. Luckily, we have treatments that work.”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Anxiety is the most common mental health concern youth experience. With rates on the rise, more teens and young adults than ever are living with interfering anxiety and OCD. Luckily, we have treatments that work," emphasized Dr. Anna Swan, Executive Clinical Director of Lumate California. "I am thrilled that Lumate Health is bringing high-quality, effective care to more teens, young adults, and their families. Lumate uses technology to help families access Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy when and where they need it, and to provide clinicians with the ongoing support needed to provide excellent care."
— Anna Swan, Ph.D.
In addition to therapy for anxiety and OCD, Lumate serves young adults experiencing failure to launch using Dr. Anna Marie Albano’s Launching Emerging Adults Program (LEAP). This program provides support for both young adults and their caregivers. “So many teens and young adults missed out on opportunities to build independence and social skills during key developmental periods during the pandemic,” shares Dr. Swan, “LEAP helps young adults build skills to manage anxiety and everyday adulting tasks, and it supports parents in taking a supportive step back.”
To support teens with social anxiety, Lumate California is also launching Where Courage Meets Community: Group Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. “Group CBT allows teens to immediately apply the skills they are learning with their peers during a group session, and it is one of the very best ways to treat social anxiety,” explains Dr. Swan.
“As someone who closely worked with teens during the pandemic, I saw firsthand how the extended isolation and upheaval reduced stability and increased social and emotional challenges for many of my teen clients. Social anxiety is one of the challenges that continues for many teens in the wake of the pandemic. I am so excited to be a part of our upcoming social anxiety skills group that helps teens meet with peers going through similar concerns and learn effective tools in a small group setting” shared Shefali Thaman, M.A., M.ED., AMFT, Clinician of Lumate California.
The consequences of not addressing our younger population's mental health needs can extend into adulthood. Lumate’s approach is skills-based, and it also provides a warm and comfortable space for teens to “ride the wave” of anxiety during stressful events. Our dedicated therapists work collaboratively with each teen and young adult to identify the thoughts and behaviors that perpetuate their anxiety or OCD, guiding them to develop effective coping strategies, empowering them to regain control of their lives. Lumate's digital delivery platform further breaks down geographical barriers, ensuring accessibility for all.
