Lumate Health Launches Lumate Academy to Transform Adolescent & Young Adult Mental Health Education
Expert Training in CBT for Anxiety and OCD and a Behavioral Health Knowledge Partner to Schools, Colleges, and Clinics.
The next frontier is finding innovative and collaborative ways to reach new audiences. Everyone deserves access to mental health resources, and we can do better at meeting people where they’re at.”UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumate Health is proud to launch Lumate Academy, a training and educational platform with a mission to give the foundational, science-based principles of mental well-being a broader reach. Led by Dr. Sarah Olivo, Lumate Academy’s goal is to combine core learning methods with modern, experiential methodologies so that the principles of cognitive behavioral therapy can be infused more efficiently into the “ecosystem” of teens and young adults.
“Research has provided an essential blueprint of the skills, family dynamics, and community supports necessary to boost a person’s mental health. The next frontier is finding innovative and collaborative ways to reach new audiences. Everyone deserves access to mental health resources, and we can do better at meeting people where they’re at when it comes to mental health programs.” says Dr. Sarah Olivo.
Lumate Academy provides an ever-growing, multi-modal knowledge hub for anyone invested in child, adolescent and young adult mental health, whether that’s teachers, coaches, school nurses, parents, peers, youth mentors, or people directly involved in the mental health field.
Lumate Academy also partners with communities especially primed to help youth flourish. We service clinics who want to offer a comprehensive CBT training program, training their staff to deliver the gold standard of treatment for child, adolescent and young adult anxiety, OCD, and related disorders.
Lumate Academy services high schools, colleges, and camps that seek quick, efficient, and personalized access to key mental health strategies. Our partners gain full-staff access to digestible learning modules and coaching in key areas, including (but not limited to) distress tolerance, emotion regulation, problem-solving, communication strategies, mental flexibility, and goals-based actions.
All of our partnerships enable those on the “front lines” of adolescent mental health to gain practical knowledge when they need it, have access to our thought leader consultation calendar, equip themselves with a library of on-demand resources, and augment their mental health services with expert therapy when needed.
Lumate Academy was developed in collaboration with top thought leaders in child, adolescent and young adult mental health: Anne Marie Albano, Ph.D., ABPP, Founder and Chief Medical Advisor at Lumate Health, and a Professor of Medical Psychology in Psychiatry at Columbia University; John Piacentini, Ph.D., ABPP, Founder and Strategic Clinical Advisor at Lumate Health, and a Professor in the UCLA Department of Psychiatry; and, Muniya Khanna, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Digital Officer at Lumate Health, and the Director of the OCD & Anxiety Institute in Pennsylvania.
Prior to heading Lumate Academy, Dr. Sarah Olivo served on the faculty of NYU Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medical Center. “Lumate Health was the only company I would have joined, and it was due to the integrity and caliber of the executive clinical team. Anne Marie has been my primary mentor since I started in psychology, and John and Muniya’s reputation is stellar in the field. It is a dream come true to have their knowledge and experience as the foundation for Lumate Academy.”
