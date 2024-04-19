IBA Group to Present Fintech Services at Dubai FinTech Summit
IBA Group will participate for the first time in the Dubai FinTech Summit to present its services and solutions for the fintech industry. Booth #C5, ARENA 1.
We're thrilled to unveil an expanded array of services and solutions meticulously crafted to address the pressing challenges faced today by businesses in the GCC and beyond.”PRAGUE, CZECHIA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From May 6 to May 7, the Dubai FinTech Summit will become a venue for 8,000 C-suite leaders, 1,000 investors, and 300 speakers from more than 100 countries. Organized by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the summit is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
— Yelena Lev, CEO at IBA ME
The Dubai FinTech Summit mirrors the ongoing transformation in the financial landscape and outlines the future of fintech and finance. The motto of the summit Pioneering FinTech’s Future resonates with IBA Group’s mission Co-creating a SMART future. IBA Group will participate as an exhibitor and a Premium Bronze Sponsor. In addition, the company will be a participant of a panel discussion on the trends in the evolution of the fintech ecosystem.
At the Dubai FinTech Summit, IBA Group will showcase its diverse portfolio of services and solutions that help companies in the fintech industry solve their IT challenges.
Yelena Lev, CEO at IBA ME, says, “Unlocking the potential of our customers' success drives our every move. That's why we're thrilled to unveil an expanded array of services and solutions meticulously crafted to address the pressing challenges faced today by businesses in the GCC and beyond. From streamlining business processes to simplifying payment acceptance and bolstering software security, our innovative offerings are set to deliver unparalleled value. As a proud Premium Bronze Sponsor of DFS2024, we're eagerly anticipating the opportunity to forge new connections and share our vision for a smarter and more efficient future.”
IBA Group’s Offerings at the Dubai Fintech Summit
• EasyRPA is a zero license fee Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform designed for development, deployment, running, and monitoring of software robots. EasyRPA supports attended and unattended robots, and is a full-featured enterprise RPA platform with rapid deployment.
• TapXphone is a digital payment acceptance solution that turns any NFC-enabled Android or iOS smartphone into a payment terminal. Using tapXphone, it is possible to accept contactless payments by Visa, MasterCard, American Express, China UnionPay, and other payment schemes.
• Penetration Testing services help identify weaknesses in software systems and prevent data breaches that can damage reputation and cause financial losses to businesses and individuals.
• BI Financial Analytics services provide a smooth transition from manual reporting to a fully automated financial system with advanced data extraction, agile transformation procedures, dynamic report generation, and intuitive dashboards.
• Data Mining services enhance business decision-making, strategy development, and operational efficiency through uncovering hidden patterns and insights critical for success in the today’s market.
• Startup Assistance services are designed to help startups in growing their business with a pool of experienced IT and business professionals from IBA Group.
IBA Group invites visitors to its stand #C5 in Arena 1, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, from May 6 to May 7 (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM GST) to discuss their specific needs and find solutions to their problems. Additionally, attendees are welcome to join the panel discussion The Evolution of FinTech Ecosystem: Trends and Future Prospects on May 6, 2024, at 3:20 PM GST on the Innovation Stage.
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association.
As a respected and experienced IT service provider, IBA Group has become an important partner of global giants like IBM, SAP, Goodyear, Rockwell Automation, and Fujitsu Technology Solutions. The corporations collaborate with IBA on hundreds of projects in need of software services and solutions. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
IRINA KIPTIKOVA
IBA Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube