Autonomous AI Startup Sentius Joins Techstars Columbus in Inaugural Class Powered By The Ohio State University
We are thrilled to be part of the program and collaborate with like-minded innovators. Sentius is excited to evolve our expertise in AI to drive positive change in the emerging tech landscape.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATED, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentius, an innovative AI startup specializing in building Autonomous AI Agents, has been selected to join the prestigious Techstars Columbus program in partnership with The Ohio State University.
— Daniel Kornev, CEO of Sentius
Sentius is dedicated to creating a new paradigm of business operations by utilizing AI-powered Autonomous Agents to drive impact and enable human potential. Company is building its first product, also called Sentius, - a desktop application that utilizes AI to enable users to delegate complex and non-trivial tasks to it to be autonomously executed.
For example, Sentius can be used by venture analysts who routinely search for companies and make investment memos for the most promising ones by taking over these tasks and preparing drafts of such memos. Tasks can span across search and research analysis to custom workflows.
Users just have to explain what they want to be done on their devices and Sentius autonomously performs these actions on its own on the same or separate devices. Actions may include but are not limited to opening websites, clicking on buttons, entering text, clicking on links etc., essentially imitating human behavior to achieve the desired results.
Sentius can also be integrated via API, giving software engineers a component that can be provided with an instruction in natural language to execute given tasks. Sentius works on technology that uses a combination of neural networks (Large Language Models like GPT-4, Claude 3, or Mistral) and symbolic reasoning to ensure task verification and robust execution of given tasks.
Techstars Columbus, powered by The Ohio State University, has curated the inaugural cohort to include visionary startups with a global perspective, spanning diverse industries and driving innovation in sectors like healthcare, alternative energy, automotive, agriculture, AI, and commerce. Sentius has joined as one of 12 chosen startups.
Over the next three months, Sentius will collaborate with Techstars, mentors, and industry leaders to further advance its product. The program offers access to top-tier resources, funding opportunities, and engagements with prominent entities in the tech and business ecosystem.
The Sentius team consists of ex-Microsoft, Google, and AI researchers who have an extensive both academic and corporate background and a 10+ years experience in developing and shipping complex AI products. Team members’ papers on Generative AI, AI Assistants, infinite context window for LLMs and other topics were published at the top peer-reviewed research conferences in the world including but not limited to NeurIPS, ACL and AAAI. Additionally, Sentius is at the forefront of conducting research and popularizing the topic of Autonomous AI Agents — a promising and relatively recent field of AI development.
For more information on Sentius and its work, visit https://www.sentius.ai/.
The transformative journey of Sentius and other participants of the Techstars Columbus program will be highlighted during a Demo Day held in Columbus on May 29th.
