Ukraine Energy Support Fund fortifies Khmelnytskyi region with 87 transformers and nine high-voltage inputs

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund continues its efforts to support the restoration and strengthening of the energy infrastructure of the Khmelnytskyi region. Recently, 87 transformers and 9 high-voltage inputs with RIP were procured for Khmelnytskoblenerho. They were financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate, implemented by KfW.

This essential equipment helps Khmelnytskoblenerho to promptly address network damages and efficiently restore large-scale consumer outages, ensuring uninterrupted energy supply for the region. The procurement of these resources highlights the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has suffered immense damage due to Russian attacks.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 410 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.