OSCE is stepping up its efforts to integrate the gender dimension into data

From 16 to 19 April 2024, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator (PCUz) is organizing three events on promoting open gender data. These seminars are organized in collaboration with the Statistics Agency under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Senate Committee on Women and Gender Equality Affairs.

Statistics make it possible to transform vast numbers and figures generated in many fields into useful data for informed decision-making and evidence-based policies. Yet gender data, which reflects the differences and inequalities faced by women and men in all areas of life, is often lacking. This remains a global challenge, as without such data, the needs of women and girls may be overlooked.

In line with its comprehensive approach to security, the OSCE is engaged in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including its principle "Leave No One Behind". Dedicated to carrying out the gender equality commitments of its participating States, the OSCE recognizes gender data as a catalyst for gender equality.

According to the Gender Data Compass, managed by Open Data Watch, in terms of availability and openness of 53 key gender indicators Uzbekistan, as of April 2024, ranks 56th out of 185 countries and 3rd in Central Asia,

The International Seminar on “Improving the Open Gender Data in Uzbekistan for Inclusive Governance and Informed Policy-Making”, which took place on 16 April in Tashkent was designed to raise awareness among national stakeholders in Uzbekistan of the importance of open gender data in promoting inclusive governance, equitable development and informed policy-making.

Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, reaffirmed that gender data is key in shaping policies and programmes, which help promote gender equality, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and therefore, build an inclusive and stable future for the whole society.

The seminar served as a platform to encourage collaboration and partnerships between government agencies and various stakeholders. It facilitated knowledge exchange from international and national contexts as well as the collection, analysis and dissemination of gender data.

This seminar is followed on 17 and 18 April by a two-day technical workshop for state data officers. The aim is to ensure that awareness, knowledge and skills in gender data are passed on to practitioners on the ground. Another capacity-building training will take place on 19 April in Tashkent region for local data officers of the Statistics Agency.