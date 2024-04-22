Sumo Wrestling Challenge v1.0 game released on multiple devices
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Sumo Wrestling Challenge, available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Mac,, Windows PC and Xbox.
Experience the excitement of a Sumo match on a mobile phone, PC or Xbox.
Win by knocking down the opponent or forcing him out of the ring.
Individual matches, or optional 5-day and 15-day tournaments. Play each of the opposing players on successive “days”. See competitive standings after 3rd day. Saves current progress tournaments can be completed as time permits.
Features:
-Choose a Rikishi (Sumo fighter) from a list of 16.
-Save game to resume later, or clear data to start over.
-After grabbing opponent's Mawashi (belt), player tests his character's stamina against that of his opponent. The winner can choose a finishing move.
-In tournament play, can skip to his Rikishi's next match or watch others fight theirs.
-Easy to use remote controls.
Includes extensive on screen Help.
Optionally shares phone and PC accomplishments via email, or text messaging.
Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with a new Apple’s M-series Silicon chip with easy to use mouse controls.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr., who also created and animated the sumo player models. Angel Hernandez was QA lead. Kenshiro Nonaka assisted with Japanese language.
According to Ed Magnin, "We've always been fans of Japanese Sumo and look forward to its 15 day tournaments every two months."
DETAILS:
Seller. Magnin & Associates
Size: 166,3 MB
Category: Games
Compatibility:
iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.
iPad: Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later.
iPod touch: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.
Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.
Windows PC with Windows 10/11, keyboard and mouse or Xbox controller.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 12+
Copyright: © 2024 Magnin & Associates
Pricing and Availability:
Sumo Wrestling Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple or Android devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store. For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Sumo Wrestling Challenge video preview