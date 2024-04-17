MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 4/17/2024

April 17, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 17, 2024

On 4/12/2024, TFC Piscopo-Bann conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at St. Andrew’s Church Road, California, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Deon Caprice Brown, 55 of Crisfield, MD had an active warrant through the South Williamsport Police Department in Pennsylvania. The department advised they would extradite and Brown was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged as a Fugitive From Justice.

On 4/12/2024, Tpr Oliva Flores conducted a traffic stop on Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jeffrey Neil Shade, 39 of Hollywood, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected K2 in the center cup holder of the vehicle. Shade was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and was also issued numerous citations for driving under the influence.

On 4/15/2024, Tpr Lewis conducted a traffic stop on Brown Street at Bowersox Way, California, MD. Investigation revealed that the license plates affixed to the vehicle did not match and the one on the front of the vehicle was confirmed as stolen through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mia Danielle Teach, 36 of Upper Marlboro, MD. Teach was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.00.

On 4/15/2024, TFC Engleman responded to the District Court building, located at 23110 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD for the report of a disorderly subject in the courtroom. Investigation revealed that Jayda Amora Berry, 20 of Lexington Park, MD was acting in a disorderly manner. Berry was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resist/Interfere With Arrest.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 4/11/2024, Benjamin Tylor Pistorio, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Walters for FTA: Theft – Less Than $100.00

On 4/13/2024, Keenan Anthony Berry, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for Violation of Probation – Possession of CDS With Intent to Distribute

On 4/15/2024, Terry Antonio Wheeler, 55 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Violation of Probation: Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000.00 and Theft – Less Than $100.00

