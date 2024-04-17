EnSoftek's DrCloudEHR Selected by Washington State Enterprise Services for Statewide Electronic Health Record Contract
EnSoftek's digital healthcare platform, DrCloudEHR™, has been chosen by the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services as their EHR PartnerBEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnSoftek's digital healthcare platform, DrCloudEHR™, has been chosen by the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services (Enterprise Services) as part of their statewide contract for Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions.
Through a competitive procurement process, EnSoftek/DrCloudEHR was awarded a contract to support all Washington State agencies and eligible purchasers in acquiring EHR solutions. "We are honored to be selected by Washington State Enterprise Services," said Ramana Reddy, CEO at EnSoftek. "DrCloudEHR's comprehensive and user-friendly platform will empower state agencies to deliver efficient, patient-centered care."
The statewide contract will allow all Washington State agencies, departments, offices, divisions, boards and commissions including the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), Health Care Authority (HCA), Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), Department of Health (DOH), and Department of Corrections (DOC), to leverage DrCloudEHR to replace existing paper-based and disparate electronic systems.
DrCloudEHR is an integrated "whole person care" solution that enhances providers' ability to deliver value-based care with seamless data capture, patient engagement and health information exchange. With an end-to-end, measurable solution (programs and services, revenue cycle management, medication administration and business intelligence), it facilitates real-time collaboration between healthcare systems, agencies and wrap-around services.
This comprehensive suite empowers Washington state agencies to:
Enhance Patient Care: DrCloudEHR streamlines workflows, improves collaboration, and facilitates the delivery of efficient care.
Promote Care Coordination: Robust features like ePrescribing, Telehealth, Patient Portal, and Custom Reports enable effective coordination across healthcare providers.
Increase Efficiency: The platform replaces fragmented systems, saving valuable time and resources for state agencies.
About EnSoftek / DrCloudEHR™
DrCloudEHR™ is a purpose-built digital health solution to redefine whole-person care and elevate the standard of value-based healthcare delivery. It seamlessly integrates clinical, executive, and financial data, harnessing the power of actionable intelligence. It is a transformative platform that enhances care coordination, streamlines operations, and fosters a tightly integrated, efficient healthcare delivery network. Its comprehensive approach is strategically designed to increase access to healthcare, facilitate recovery, and optimize therapeutic outcomes, revolutionizing healthcare delivery and management.
DrCloudEHR serves a range of health and human services agencies/providers/treatment centers, including public health, mental health/psychiatry, substance abuse/addiction, crisis services, family and children's services, intellectual/developmental disabilities, education/school health centers, veteran homes, and certified community behavioral health centers.
Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
For more information about DrCloudEHR and its suite of solutions, visit www.drcloudehr.com
Al Lechner
EnSoftek, Inc.
+1 708-664-8300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn