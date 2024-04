"Soar a Burning Sky" by Steven Michael Beck Author Steven Michael Beck

A Riveting Fantasy Epic Launches on Patreon This Earth Day, Inspiring Individual Action for Global Change

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 -- Esteemed author and renowned artist Steven Michael Beck is set to captivate young adults and fantasy enthusiasts with the Earth Day launch of his dystopian epic, "Soar a Burning Sky," on Patreon. Aimed at the young adult demographic with aspirations to cross generational boundaries, this tale of otherworldly adventure and the quest for balance is a timely nod to the trials and tribulations of our own world.Embark on an Epic Journey This Earth DayOn Earth Day, a day dedicated to the appreciation and preservation of the Earth's natural beauty, "Soar a Burning Sky" invites readers to begin a journey that intertwines with the essence of the day. Beck's novel, set in the fantastical world of EonThera, explores themes of balance, destiny, and the resilience of nature through a cast of compelling characters and richly imagined landscapes.The Story – A Call to ChangeBeck's "Soar a Burning Sky" is not only a saga filled with myth and courage but also a call to individual action. Readers are drawn into a world where their engagement with the story parallels a commitment to the environment, highlighting the novel's release on Earth Day as a symbolic reminder of the individual's power to affect global change.A Pledge to the PlanetAligning with Earth Day, the launch of "Soar a Burning Sky" goes beyond the traditional book release by embedding an environmental pledge within every subscription. As readers embark on this adventure, their participation extends to support tree-planting initiatives, making each subscription a step towards a greener future.About the AuthorSteven Michael Beck has long influenced the fields of film and literature with his dynamic storytelling and evocative artwork. With the Earth Day release of "Soar a Burning Sky," he extends an invitation to readers to join a movement where fantasy kindles the spirit of conservation and underscores the belief that each person holds the potential to make a monumental impact.