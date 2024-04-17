GapoWork and Newing inks strategic cooperation

VIETNAM, April 17 -

HÀ NỘI — GapoWork, a working and communication platform for businesses, has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Newing, a consulting and training company, aimed at fostering enterprise culture development in Việt Nam.

The collaboration also seeks to enhance productivity within organisations utilising the platform. Gapo's CEO, Hà Trung Kiên, emphasised the commitment to sustainable cooperation and delivering innovative solutions to optimise business performance.

The partnership will involve the development of a comprehensive product package, focusing on project management tools and an online communication platform.

Newing will provide regular offline and online events, seminars for senior management, and employee training. GapoWork, functioning as an internal social network, enables business leaders to effectively manage individuals, design communication channels, and facilitate task assignment and collaboration through various features such as messaging, calling, online meetings, and schedule management.

With their team of experienced experts, Newing accompanies leaders and businesses in their journey towards innovation, adaptability, and sustainable growth.

Currently, over 600 businesses are utilising the GapoWork platform. — VNS