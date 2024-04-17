Exergen Unveils TempoTherm in Europe: The Revolutionary Temporal Artery Thermometer for Home Use
The TempoTherm Temporal Artery Thermometer is endorsed by more than 110 peer-reviewed and published clinical studies, our new thermometer stands as a beacon of reliability and accuracy in healthcare.”WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exergen, a pioneering force in temperature measurement technology, proudly announces the introduction of the TempoTherm Temporal Artery Thermometer in Europe. This state-of-the-art thermometer is crafted to offer quick, precise, and non-intrusive temperature readings, solidifying its status as a vital instrument for families and caregivers.
A Universal Solution for All Ages
The TempoTherm Temporal Artery Thermometer emerges as the optimal solution for body temperature measurement across diverse age groups, encompassing newborns, infants, children, and adults. Its user-centric design coupled with a straightforward operating procedure ensures exceptional ease of use. The device comes with concise instructions printed directly on its body, facilitating immediate and effective utilization.
TempoTherm is CE approved with an IP22 rating, making it water resistant. In addition, its packaging is made of sugarcane and bamboo pulp to keep plastic waste to a minimum, as Europe has a high focus on sustainability and being green.
Simplicity and Comfort in Temperature Measurement
The TempoTherm thermometer is distinguished by its remarkable ease of use. Users can obtain an accurate temperature reading by simply gliding the thermometer across the forehead. This method is exceptionally gentle, making it feasible to measure temperature for individuals who are asleep without causing any disturbance.
Endorsed by Clinical Evidence
Having undergone extensive clinical testing to ascertain its accuracy, the TempoTherm Temporal Artery Thermometer has been evaluated against traditional rectal and in-ear thermometers, as well as advanced temperature sensors used in medical settings. The hospital-grade variant of TempoTherm, utilizing the same advanced technology, is the thermometer of choice in numerous U.S. and international hospitals due to its reliable accuracy. This thermometer, by delivering swift and safe temperature readings, ensures ease of use for users of all ages, without inducing any discomfort.
A Vital Tool for Cold and Flu Seasons
The TempoTherm Temporal Artery Thermometer is indispensable for detecting fevers at home, particularly during the cold and flu seasons, playing a pivotal role in promoting health and hindering the transmission of respiratory ailments such as RSV and COVID-19.
Backed by Over 110 Clinical Studies
Dr. Francesco Pompei, founder and CEO of Exergen, emphasizes the robust scientific foundation of the TempoTherm Temporal Artery Thermometer, "Endorsed by more than 110 peer-reviewed and published clinical studies, our new thermometer stands as a beacon of reliability and accuracy in healthcare."
These studies underscore the thermometer's precision and dependability, reinforcing its position as a trusted medical device. For a detailed exploration of the clinical studies supporting the TempoTherm Temporal Artery Thermometer, please visit: https://www.exergen.com/professional-medical-products/clinical-studies.
An Ideal Gift for New Families
The TempoTherm Temporal Artery Thermometer is not just a groundbreaking healthcare device; it's also a thoughtful gift for new families, essential for maintaining health and wellness at home. Exergen continues to lead the way in healthcare innovation, committed to delivering reliable, cutting-edge solutions for accurate temperature monitoring.
The Exergen TempoTherm Temporal Artery Thermometer will be available for purchase in pharmacies, drugstores, and various other retail locations.
About Exergen
Exergen Corporation, the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters with higher accuracy, lower costs, less process control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen was founded by MIT-educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who is inventor of more than 100 patents owned by Exergen. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.
