West Virginia Department of Health Distributes More Than a Thousand Radon Kits During National Radon Action Month

The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) distributed more than a thousand radon kits that were requested to help West Virginians test their homes and workplaces as part of National Radon Action Month


“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from West Virginians to take the first step needed to keep their homes safe,” said DH Cabinet Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. “Those who recognize this problem early can take advantage of radon reduction systems that will greatly reduce their risk.”

Radon is a cancer-causing, radioactive gas coming from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock, and water. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates radon to be the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. The CDC reports people who smoke and are exposed to radon have a 10 times higher risk of developing lung cancer from exposure compared with people who do not smoke and are exposed to the same radon levels. 


“Under Governor Jim Justice’s leadership, we are pleased to be able to provide this important resource to help keep West Virginians safe,” said Jason Frame, Director of the Department of Health’s Office of Environmental Health Services. “We are pleased to now have additional supply that will allow us to provide kits for anyone who is interested.” 


The Office of Environmental Health Services (OEHS)’ radon program monitors levels across the state, reporting results on the ﻿Public Radon Dashboard﻿. Residents may request a free radon testing kit by emailing radon@wv.gov or by calling 304-352-5039. Extensive radon educational resources are also available by visiting the OEHS website OEHS Radon Program (wvdhhr.org)


Click here to learn more about West Virginia’s Radon Program. 

