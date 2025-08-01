West Virginia Celebrates Child Support Awareness Month with Launch of New Website

​





This year, BCSE developed the theme “Streamlining Child Support, Empowering Families… Technology at Your Fingertips” to highlight the state’s commitment to improving access and modernizing services through innovation. The new website simplifies key processes. Users can apply for services, make or track payments, find answers to frequently asked questions, and access support, all in one secure, mobile-friendly platform. “The new BCSE website is a key milestone in our broader effort to modernize government services through technology,” said Alex Mayer, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “By removing barriers and expanding access to child support services online, we’re helping families stay connected to the resources they need to thrive.” BCSE provides essential services to West Virginia families, including:

Establishment and enforcement of child and medical support orders

Enforcement of spousal support orders

Review and modification of existing support orders

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Child Support Enforcement (BCSE), is proud to recognize August as Child Support Awareness Month by launching a new, user-friendly website: bcse.wvtylertech.com . The site offers an improved digital experience for families and employers, making it easier, faster, and more secure to access child support services.

“Child support is more than just a financial obligation, it’s a vital service that helps families achieve greater stability and self-sufficiency,” said Garrett Jacobs, DoHS Commissioner of the Bureau for Child Support Enforcement. “Whether it’s establishing paternity or modifying an existing order, BCSE is here to support families at every stage.”

In honor of Child Support Awareness Month, BCSE staff across the state are showing their support by decorating their offices in green, a color that represents growth, support, and the well-being of children and families. With enhanced digital tools now available, West Virginia families can access the support they need with greater ease and confidence.

To learn more or access services, visit the new website at bcse.wvtylertech.com.