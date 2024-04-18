Liquidware Announces Stratusphere UX 6.7, Delivering Enhanced Digital Employee Experience
Intuitive user interface and user sentiment feedback options enhance leading Digital Employee Experience (DEX) solution
We are incredibly proud of this release, which enhances our DEX offering and keeps us at the forefront of DEX solutions.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquidware, a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) solutions for digital workspaces, today announced the release of Stratusphere™ UX 6.7. This latest version delivers a range of new features designed to improve the overall employee experience and empower IT professionals with deeper insights into workplace productivity.
Redesigned UI
Stratusphere UX 6.7 boasts a redesigned User Interface (UI) that prioritizes user experience. The streamlined interface offers improved clarity and ease of navigation, allowing employees to access the tools and resources they need more efficiently.
DEX User Sentiment Surveys
Understanding employee sentiment is crucial for optimizing the digital workspace. Stratusphere UX 6.7 introduces DEX User Sentiment Surveys, a new feature that enables IT teams to gather valuable feedback directly from employees. By incorporating user feedback into decision-making processes, organizations can ensure that their DEX strategy aligns with the needs and preferences of their workforce.
Logoff Breakdown
Stratusphere UX 6.7 also provides IT professionals with granular insights into logoff breakdowns. We collect all the processes, events, status, errors, and group policies that allow a deep view of any potential bottlenecks at logoff. This level of insight is invaluable for troubleshooting and issue resolution.
CommandCTRL Integration
For organizations leveraging Liquidware's real-time remediation solution, CommandCTRL™, Stratusphere UX 6.7 now offers seamless integration. This integration empowers IT admins to access real-time metrics and a suite of remediation tools for quicker resolution of incidents, reducing downtime and ensuring users are more productive.
“We are incredibly proud of this release, which enhances our DEX offering and keeps us at the forefront of DEX solutions,” said Jason Mattox, CTO of Liquidware. “This release of Stratusphere UX is designed to address key challenges faced by enterprises globally, empowering organizations to deliver a superior digital experience for their employees.”
As a leading provider of DEX solutions that empower organizations to deliver a frustration-free digital work experience for their employees, Liquidware offers a comprehensive suite of solutions — including Stratusphere UX — that enable IT professionals to monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize the digital workspace, ensuring that employees have the resources they need to be productive and successful.
