April 17, 2024

Wakefield, NH – On April 16, 2024 at approximately 5:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by State Police Dispatch of a single operator dirt bike crash in Wakefield. On scene, Conservation Officers along with Wakefield Police and Wakefield Fire found a juvenile in the middle of an illegal trail with serious injuries. The juvenile was riding home from a friend’s house when he went over a hill, lost control, and hit a stump which caused the crash. The juvenile was transported over land to an awaiting ambulance. The operator was taken to Portsmouth Hospital for serious injuries. Operator error and speed appear to be contributing factors. Always ride within your limits and on designated OHRV trails.