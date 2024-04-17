Dallas College Richland Campus Receives 100 New Trees

All 100 trees were planted at the school with the energetic help of a great group of volunteers. Species planted included American elm, live oak, pecan, and several more.

High-priority planting areas are receiving new trees to help the City of Dallas increase its tree canopy and mitigate urban heat.

Trees are the best green infrastructure we can create for healthier communities.” — Nathan May, DGM Marketing of Hensley Industries

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas College Richland Campus, located in a high-priority area for tree planting, received new trees on its campus on April 5, 2024. All 100 trees were planted at the school with the energetic help of a great group of volunteers. Species planted included American elm, live oak, pecan, and several more.

The planting at Dallas College Richland Campus was selected based on the research in the Dallas Tree Equity Planting Map, which overlays tree canopy coverage with other indicators of community need, including air quality, poverty, and public health. This information helps the Texas Trees Foundation and its City and community partners plant trees where they are most needed.

Increasing tree canopy aligns with Dallas’ 2020 Comprehensive Environmental & Climate Action Plan (CECAP), a priority for all the districts across the City, including Council Member Kathy Stewart’s District 10.

Tree plantings are not possible without the support of partners committed to forestry. Hensley Industries played a vital role in enabling this planting by providing financial backing and sending volunteers to assist with tree planting on the designated day.

“Trees are the best green infrastructure we can create for healthier communities,” said Nathan May, DGM Marketing of Hensley Industries. “We are committed to the forestation of urban areas – not only does it beautify the landscape and protect people and animals from extreme heat, among other essential benefits, there are tremendous economic benefits from increased tree canopy.”

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for the neighbors, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

In the City of Dallas, there are an estimated 14.7 million trees (Texas Trees Foundation, 2015) producing $239 million in quantifiable environmental benefits annually (Texas Tree Foundation, 2019). These trees also provide aesthetic, social, and spiritual benefits that go beyond monetary value.

"We are proud to encourage and support local efforts to plant trees. Cities and towns around the globe that line their streets and fill their parks with trees are building healthier, happier communities," said Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation president.

The benefits of these trees are innumerable – they will cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings. The increase of green space also cultivates children’s knowledge and awareness of the natural environment.

All involved in the planting were happy to see Dallas College Richland Campus become greener, cleaner, and healthier.

