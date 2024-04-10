Community Volunteers Plant 50 Trees at J.K. Sachse Park

Thanks to this community effort, J.K. Sachse Park is now a greener, more bio-diverse, and beautified public space.

The Texas Trees Foundation, Atmos Energy, and The City of Sachse have come together to plant 50 trees at J.K. Sachse Park, one of the City’s newest parks.

SACHSE, TX, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communities thrive when people start putting down roots. J.K. Sachse Park, one of the City of Sachse’s newest parks, has recently become more deeply rooted, greener, cleaner, and cooler. The Texas Trees Foundation, Atmos Energy, and the City of Sachse came together to plant 50 trees in total during a two-day tree-planting initiative that began on Friday, April 4. Completed the following day, J.K. Sachse Park is now poised to offer additional shade for the upcoming summer season.

The land, once owned by William Sachse, who settled in the area in 1845, now has 10 new species in the ground. The newly planted trees include American elm; bur oak; cedar elm; chinquapin oak; eastern red cedar; eastern redbud; live oak; serviceberry “autumn brilliance”; shumard oak; and southern magnolia.

“We are so grateful to the Texas Trees Foundation and Atmos Energy for choosing to partner with us in our commitment to enhancing our green spaces in Sachse. Planting these trees at J.K. Sachse Park – our first city park on the Collin County side of Sachse – marks a positive step forward in our mission of environmental sustainability and community wellbeing,” said City of Sachse Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff. “Our City has been recognized as a Tree City USA since 2008, and I’m proud to continue growing the tree cover and shaping a greener, healthier Sachse.”

Greening up spaces helps alleviate respiratory difficulties and heat-related illnesses, creating a better, healthier place to live. Trees also cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings.

“Contributing to the greening of the City of Sachse strengthens Atmos Energy’s commitment to fuel safe and thriving communities by investing in a safe and healthy environment for all,” said Bridget Wallace, Atmos Energy director of marketing services.

Spirits were high as dozens of volunteers chopped up knotted tree roots, rolled them into their holes, “heel-ed in” the soil, securely planted their trees, and piled up mulch rings around each tree.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for parkgoers, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

